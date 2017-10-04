Explore technology during ‘Techtoberfest’ at Lynnwood Library Oct. 7

Lynnwood community members can celebrate “Techtoberfest” on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Lynnwood Library.

“Access to computers and connectivity is one of our core services,” said Roxanna Garrison, assistant managing librarian at Lynnwood. “This event lets us showcase the technology available at the library plus we bring in experts and professionals to talk about where technology can take you.”

Techtoberfest begins at 1 p.m., when a panel of graphics-industry experts will discuss art and artists in the digital age. They’ll talk about what they do, and the paths they took to get to where they are today. Panelist will include:

Celeste Caliri, matte painter

Maggie Samson, graphic designer

Shawn Bruner, gaming character artist

Then, from 2-4 p.m., participants can experience virtual reality with the Oculus Rift, learn about The Facility Maker Space at Edmonds Community College, watch the WSU-Everett Engineering Club robotics team in action and explore exotic locations with the iMac photo booth green screen.

Other activities will include programming Ozobots, painting with an airbrush and using iMacs to explore Adobe Creative Suite software. There will also be a contest to earn a USB flash drive and a drawing to win a Kindle Fire. This is the third year for the tech-focused event.

Techtoberfest is supported by the Friends of the Lynwood Library.