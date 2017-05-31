Fair on 44th announced, vendor applications now being accepted

The City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday that the second annual Fair on 44th will be held on Saturday, September 9.

The event on 44th Avenue West near the city’s Civic Campus will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

Last year’s event drew 4,500 participants to the free health and safety community block party.

Vendors

Due to high demand and interest to add local businesses to the event, the city is opening up a limited number of spots for vendors with the following criteria:

Booth space will be 10′ x 10′

Vendors will be responsible to provide their own canopy, table, and chairs

No sales allowed (except food vendors)

Must provide a free interactive activity for participants

Preference will be given to organizations associated with health or safety

Preference will be given to Lynnwood-based businesses and organizations

Booth Fees

Businesses: $750

Non-Profit Organization: $100

Food Vendor: $160 Application

Applications are available online and will be accepted until June 30. Applicants will be notified of the decision by July 14. ​

Sponsorship

If your business is interested in sponsoring the Fair on 44th, contact Sarah Olson at solson@lynnwoodwa.gov. A variety of sponsorship levels and customized packages are available. ​