Families ‘Fall in Love with Reading’ at College Place Elementary

1 of 4

College Place Elementary School families and teachers spent an evening last week “Falling in Love with Reading.”

According to assistant principal Stephen Hearn, more than 350 students, family members and staff engaged in fun literacy activities that helped bridge the home-school connection.

“Families had stories read to them by amazing community guest readers such as Edmonds firefighters, the Edmonds mayor and Larry (Merwin) from Kiwanis,” Hearn said. Students received free books to build their home library and had the opportunity to purchase books at the Scholastic Bookfair.

There were also games, prizes and fall treats, with free bus transportation provided by the Foundation for Edmonds School District.