Families invited to Historically Black College/University night in Shoreline Jan. 24

Area families of color with students considering college are invited to our Second Annual HBCU (Historically Black College or University) Night on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 PM at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave. N.

Seattle-area alumni of various HBCUs will share about their experiences and answer questions. Shoreline School District Director of Equity and Family Engagement Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder will moderate the event, which is sponsored by the Shorewood High School Black Student Union and the Shorewood College & Career Center.

More details on the schools represented here.