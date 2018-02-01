Family displaced after apartment fire in 16800 block of 44th Avenue West

Updated at 5:50 p.m. with additional details.

A family of four is displaced Thursday after a fire in their apartment.

The apartment is located in the 16600 block of 44th Ave W.

“This was initially reported as a smoke coming from the clothes dryer,” said Leslie Hynes, spokeswoman for South Snohomish Fire. “Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and kept it contained to the laundry room.”

No injuries were reported. A woman and her two children were home at the time of the fire, but got out safely. Her husband was away at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

A section of 44th Avenue West was closed near there for about a half hour during the response near 2:30 p.m.