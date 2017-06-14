FD1 honors seven retirees during special ceremony

On Wednesday, Fire District 1 and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1828 honored seven retirees at a special ceremony at the District’s Martha Lake station.

Retirees honored for their years of service to the citizens of Fire District 1 were:

Fire Chief Ed Widdis

Battalion Chief Pat Hepler

Captain Brent Chomos

Captain Gren Legge

Captain Darrin Kelly

Firefighter Steve Lindsey

Firefighter James Martin

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.