FD1 honors seven retirees during special ceremony

Seven retirees are honored during a special ceremony Wednesday. (Photo courtesy FD1)

On Wednesday, Fire District 1 and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1828 honored seven retirees at a special ceremony at the District’s Martha Lake station.

Retirees honored for their years of service to the citizens of Fire District 1 were:

  • Fire Chief Ed Widdis
  • Battalion Chief Pat Hepler
  • Captain Brent Chomos
  • Captain Gren Legge
  • Captain Darrin Kelly
  • Firefighter Steve Lindsey
  • Firefighter James Martin

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

