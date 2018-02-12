Final days of Clothes for Kids shoe drive by local Rotary clubs, donate by Feb. 16

A reminder from local Rotary clubs to donate shoes and socks to benefit local kids in need before the annual shoe drive ends.

Shoe and sock donations will be accepted at the locations listed below.

The shoe drive sponsored by five Rotary Clubs, Alderwood Terrace, Edmonds Noon, Edmonds Daybreakers, Lynnwood and Mill Creek benefiting Clothes for Kids, which serves south Snohomish County school districts, including the Edmonds School District. Kids from elementary school through 12th grade are served by Clothes for Kids.

The drive continues until Feb. 16.

The Need:

New athletic shoes and socks

Smaller boys and girls sizes 10-13

Little boys and girls sizes 1-6

Teen boys sizes 7-13

Teen girls sizes 7-9

Gift certificates are also accepted.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Check websites for hours

Bekins NW has generously donated collection boxes.