Final week to vote for ‘People’s Choice’ Lynnwood T-shirt design

Nine designs are competing for the People’s Choice Award and be used on next year’s t-shirt. They were entered into the City of Lynnwood’s T-shirt design contest earlier this year.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will also receive a $500 prize.

To vote for the People’s Choice design, click here to visit the City of Lynnwood’s Facebook page. Then, in the pinned post with the runner-up designs, “like” your favorite one to vote. Voting for the People’s Choice design will be open until Sept. 30.

For more information about the t-shirt design contest, click here.