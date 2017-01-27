Fire crews remain on-scene after large fire, power and cable out for some customers

Fire crews remained on the scene of a destroyed building Friday. The senior living complex under construction in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road caught fire Wednesday night and was destroyed in the blaze.

Scriber Lake Road will remain closed in the area of the fire until further notice, Lynnwood Fire said. The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team, is investigating the cause of the fire and expects the investigation to last weeks. Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call Detective Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-5632.

Many businesses and residences in the area lost power during and immediately after the fire. Some of those affected, including nearby businesses, have had power restored, but others will need to wait until police and fire crews clear the area before PUD crews can repair the remaining power lines.

Cable and telephone service was also affected by the fire. Comcast spokesman Walter Neary said it could take longer to restore service than normal in this case, as their infrastructure was damaged.

“Most of the time, when someone’s power goes off, that’s the reason they might have an interruption to their Internet service,” Neary said.

However, this time, Comcast and other service providers who have cables in the area of the fire will need to wait for the scene to be cleared by police and fire crews, as well as the Snohomish County PUD before Comcast can repair their lines.

“We know Internet and video are important to the lives of our customers, but of course we have to respect that there’s an investigation going on over there and that the power crews will need time to make their repairs first,” Neary said. “We really appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Meanwhile, residents from 36 nearby units that were damaged as a result of the fire at 19800 Scriber Lake Road are still displaced following the fire. The Red Cross is on scene to assist them. Those in need of additional help or looking to help those in need should call 2-1-1.