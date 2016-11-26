Fire crews respond to dryer fire at Lynnwood hotel

Lynnwood Fire crews responded to a dryer fire at La Quinta Inn, located at 4300 Alderwood Mall Blvd., late Friday night.

The fire was isolated to dryer, according to a tweet by Lynnwood Fire sent Saturday morning.

Smoke spread through the building, which later required ventilation. No one was injured in the fire.

Lynnwood Fire recommends cleaning out lint filters every time you use a dryer, and to clear out ventilation ducts once a year to prevent dryer fires.