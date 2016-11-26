Fire crews respond to dryer fire at Lynnwood hotel

Lynnwood Fire crews responded to a dryer fire at La Quinta Inn, located at 4300 Alderwood Mall Blvd., late Friday night.
The fire was isolated to dryer, according to a tweet by Lynnwood Fire sent Saturday morning.
Smoke spread through the building, which later required ventilation. No one was injured in the fire.
Lynnwood Fire recommends cleaning out lint filters every time you use a dryer, and to clear out ventilation ducts once a year to prevent dryer fires.
On the 3rd floor around 10 pm I thought I set the smoke alarm off and no way to shut it down. Heard sounds in hallway and looked out to see people fleeing and smoke in the air. Quickly got my keys and coat (forgot cell phone) and held the door for people. No one said a word with no one instructing anything but gathered out front to watch at least 6 big fire trucks and about 30 equipped firefighters going in with hoses. Asked a guy who talked to police what happened and he said he came in for shift to relieve receptionist, found smoke and grabbed extinguisher, but too late. Evening receptionist who checked me in was walking around distraught. Later tried to leave and police stopped car and gave field sobriety test and was hauled away in handcuffs! Long night!
I was on the 5th floor and it was pretty scary coming down the stairs in the smoke. The hotel staff failed to provide comfort, care, or even blankets to the guests standing in the rain for two hours. When I checked out at 4AM the front desk was unmanned.
The next morning it was business as usual as if nothing happened. No mention to any guest about what had occurred. Yes, the reception was empty in the morning at 930 am. Only a sign with a phone # to call if we needed anything. In the meantime, the breakfast area was filled with homeless people packing plates of food!?!