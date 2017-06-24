Fire District 1 fire calls: June 15-21

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 555 calls June 15-21: 439 emergency medical aid calls, 34 motor vehicle collisions, 22 fires, 10 service calls, 5 natural gas leaks, 1 hazardous materials call, 1 rescue and 43 automatic fire alarms.

June 15

CAR FIRE: At 6:57 p.m., firefighters responded to a car fire in the 900 block of Main Street in Edmonds. No one was injured.

COLLISION: At 8:12 p.m., firefighters responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on northbound I-5 south of Everett. The critically injured motorcyclist was transported by medics to an area hospital.

June 17

COLLISION: At 3:20 a.m., a car crashed into the porch at a house in the 300 block of Gorin Drive east of Everett. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. She was transported by medics to an area hospital.

COLLISION: At 3:04 p.m., a motorcycle struck a wall on the southbound off ramp at 128th Street SW south of Everett. Firefighters transported the injured motorcyclist to an area hospital.

June 18

COLLISION: At 2:28 a.m., firefighters responded to a rollover collision in the 700 block of 147th Street SW north of Lynnwood and transported one patient to an area hospital.

HOUSE FIRE: At 1:14 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 13700 block of 64th Drive SE east of Mill Creek. The residents exited the house safely. An RV caught fire and the flames spread to the attic and roof of the house. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached the living area of the house. No one was injured.

June 21

COLLISION: At 1:47 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car collision in the 10000 block of Edmonds Way in Edmonds and transported one patient to an area hospital.

