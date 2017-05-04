Fire Station 15 struck by lightning during Thursday storm

Lynnwood’s Fire Station 15 was struck by lightning during Thursday’s thunderstorm.

The station was hit directly, the department tweeted.

No one was injured, but the strike caused a power outage near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 188th Street Southwest, which is where the station is located.

The station’s backup generator suffered some damage.

Snohomish County PUD reported a peak of 4,400 customers without power in the Lynnwood/Martha Lake area during the storm.