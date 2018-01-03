Firearm discharged, no injuries reported in Highway 99 motel altercation

Lynnwood police detectives are investigating after a reported assault at a motel in the 20800 block of Highway 99.

A firearm was discharged during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Rodeo Inn. One person was taken into custody in relation to this incident, according to Lynnwood Police. A second person left the scene before officers arrived.

“At this time, no one appears injured,” Lynnwood Police said on Twitter. “Detectives continue to investigate.”