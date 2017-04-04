Firefighters union votes ‘no confidence’ in Commissioners Chan and Meador

IAFF Local 1828, the firefighters union for Snohomish County Fire District 1, announced this week that it voted ‘no confidence’ in Fire Commissioners David Chan and Bob Meador.

The statement released on Monday, April 3, addresses racially insensitive remarks made by the commissioners during a break in a meeting held on March 7. The commissioners did not know their microphones were on at the time, and could be heard having the following exchange while discussing recruiting and hiring paramedics:

“Could we hire a Mexican paramedic?” Chan asked. “I dunno,” Meador replied, laughing. “It’s cheaper,” Chan responded, also laughing. “I don’t wanna,” Meador said. “I don’t want those immigrants. They can’t do the job.”

Local 1828, which represents more than 200 firefighters and paramedics, asked the commissioners to resign after the remarks came to light. While the commissioners have since accepted a reprimand and have both written formal apologies, Local 1828 unanimously voted that they have “no confidence” in the commissioners.

“We did not come to this conclusion easily, we had hoped the commissioners would do the right thing, apologize, take responsibility and resign,” Thad Hovis, president of Local 1828, said in a statement. “After their meeting on March 21, it is apparent that both of them feel they have been victimized… We continue to be disgusted by the racist comments they made at their March 7 meeting and we ask both of them to step down from their elected positions immediately.”

Fire commissioners cannot be fired from their positions, as they are elected officials.

The full statement from Hovis is below:

“After careful consideration the firefighters of Fire District 1 have voted

unanimously that they have No Confidence​ ​in Commissioner David Chan and

Commissioner Bob Meador. We did not come to this conclusion easily, we had

hoped that the commissioners would do the right thing, apologize, take

responsibility and resign. After their meeting on March 21 it is apparent that

both of them feel that they have been victimized. Commissioner Chan even

went so far as to blame the firefighter’s union for his comments. We continue

to be disgusted by the racist comments they made at their March 7 meeting

and we ask both of them to step down from their elected positions

immediately.”