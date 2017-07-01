Fireworks illegal in Lynnwood, but nearby professional shows on this week

Fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Lynnwood, as well as other municipalities nearby.

However, there are local options for Lynnwood residents to celebrate Independence Day. The cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds will have professional pyrotechnics displays on July 3 and July 4, respectively.

The City of Mountlake Terrace will hold a full-day celebration, including food, music, games and fireworks on Monday, July 3 from 3-11 p.m. at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr. Fireworks are expected after dark, sometime around 10 p.m. For more information, click here for details and parking instructions from our sister website MLTnews.

The City of Edmonds offers a fireworks display on July 4 at Civic Field, 310 6th Ave. N. Doors open at 6 p.m., with entertainment, food trucks and contests. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. More information here.

The City of Edmonds will also have a Fourth of July parade on the morning of Tuesday, July 4. Our sister website My Edmonds News will livestream the parade for those not willing to brave the traffic, parking and crowds. Click here for more information.