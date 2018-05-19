First aid in spotlight at South County Fire open house

1 of 5

South County Fire celebrated Emergency Medical Services Week with an open house at the Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station 15 Saturday.

The open house showcased the lifesaving services firefighters provide in the community every day, and also provided hands-on activities for both children and adults. Kids were invited to dress like a firefighter and tour the fire engine, and work with emergency medical crews to provide first aid to their favorite stuffed animals.

South County Fire also highlighted its new initiative, ACT First to Save a Life, aimed at training people to act in the first five minutes of an emergency through the following: Antidote training for opiate overdoses; CPR and AED for cardiac arrest; Tourniquet and bleeding control for scenes of violence.

As the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, South County Fire provides around-the-clock staffing at 14 fire stations to serve about 250,000 residents in unincorporated South Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.