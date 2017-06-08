First ever Kid’s Police Camp open to 11-14-year-olds in Lynnwood

Registration is now open for the first ever Lynnwood Kid’s Police Camp.

The camp is being offered by the Lynnwood Police Department from July 24-27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Boys and girls ages 11-14 years old can join the men and women of LPD for a fun-filled week of learning, skills building and leadership development. Campers will try their hand at police work such as fingerprinting, working with K-9s, SWAT team and learning important safety skills.

Cost is $100 per child, scholarships are available. To register, call the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5613.