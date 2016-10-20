First round of budget presentations served to City Council

Monday’s Lynnwood City Council work session started off all business. Packing in five budget presentations in addition to two amendment discussions, all councilmembers and support staff settled in for a long meeting.

“We have a great full agenda with lots of information so let’s get started,” Mayor Nicola Smith warned the audience. Each departmental presentation will include past biennium accomplishments and highlights, efficiency and innovations, budgeting for outcomes (BFO) spotlights, community vision and matrix and focus on “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

All departments considered disaster preparedness and recovery and focused on budget transparency and strategic planning. Past budgets and the proposed 2017-2018 biennium budget are available on the City of Lynnwood website. The first budget presentation addressed the top branch of local government: Executive Department.

Executive

“This is a working roll-up-your-sleeves working session,” said Assistant City Administrator Art Ceniza. Ceniza began the presentation with introductions. Mayor Smith was supported by Ceniza, Executive Assistant Tami Hertzler, Communications and Public Affairs Manager Julie Moore and Intergovernmental Liaison Gina Israel.

“The executive office is a small department but we have big responsibilities,” Ceniza said.

The main goals for the Executive Department in the next biennium is working on more transparency, continuing efficiency and financial sustainability. The proposed budget for 2017-2018 was listed at $1,773,969 with funds split between community vision initiatives (eight percent), intergovernmental relations (eight percent), community engagement (24 percent) and necessary administration costs (60 percent).

Ceniza explained that the administration budget is a bit bigger due to increasing budget transparencies which will continue to increase visibility of where money is actually allocated.

“This biennium included $300,000 to conduct efficiency studies,” Moore explained. The efficiency studies focused on Information Technology and Administration Services, a financial review of fire safety delivery and an in-progress criminal justice study. Additionally, work has been done to identify and fix departmental issues in the “Fix it, Refresh it, Grow it” program.

Executive goals for 2017-2018 focus on prepping for Light Rail, implementing recommendations of the criminal justice study, continuing disaster and emergency preparedness efforts, and to continue implementation of community vision and engagement activities.

Requests for additional budget funds in the Executive Department include:

$25,000 to cover a one-time cost for a National Citizen Survey

$87,671 to fund a full-time Multi-Media Content Specialist position

The National Citizen Survey is a reoccurring “scientific survey” of Lynnwood residents conducted approximately every four years. The previous survey was performed in the summer of 2014. Past survey results from 2002, 2006, 2009, and 2014 are available for public review.

Administrative Services

Administrative Services joined the meeting table for the second budget presentation. This department oversees accounting, public records and archives, audits, contracting and purchasing. Finance Director Sonja Springer was accompanied by Karen Fitzthum, Corbitt Loch, and Kim Koronko.

“We provide all the accounting and financial reporting for the city and process all the bills,” Springer explained the long list of financial responsibilities managed by the department. ”We also developed the biennium budget.”

The proposed budget for 2017-2018 is $7,220,059 and is comprised of the following allotments: Accounting and Auditing (37 percent), Utility Billing (14 percent), Treasury Services (13 percent), Procurement (13 percent), Budget and Strategic Planning (11 percent), Records (nine percent), and Election Costs (three percent).

“The largest portion of our budget is accounting and auditing,” Springer said during the presentation. Major efficiencies and cost savings within this department have included outsourcing the printing of utility bills and the introduction of MUNIS, a new financial system.

“These are major systems to be implemented in a span of two years and we are continuing to improve our process,” Springer said. In addition to continuing MUNIS, goals for 2017-2018 include new utility billing for low income programs and implementing performance management and evidence-based programming.

In order to continue to meet the growing customer demands and expanding population, the department is requesting additional funds for much needed positions.

“Public records requests have continued to climb,” Fitzthum said, adding that there has also been a “significant increase in the number and in complexity” of these requests. This past year more than 1000 hours have been spent on public records requests. To protect the information archived and address the public requests a dedicated position needs to be added to prevent potential “legal entanglements, suits, and fines.”

Requests for additional budget funds in the Administrative Services Department include:

$163,600 to fund a Public Records Technician position

$155,137 to fund an Assistant Buyer position

$163,544 to fund a Finance Technician position

Even with these new funded positions the department will maintain a similar size to its current configuration.

Information Technology

Focusing on two main support functions, the Information Technology (IT) department continues to bring the City of Lynnwood into the modern era. Juggling user support with cyber security and emerging technologies this department hopes to increase eGovernment applications and technologies in the upcoming biennium.

The proposed IT budget for 2017-2018 is $5,081,977 and is comprised of the following allotments: Application and Portfolio Management (32 percent), Systems Administration and Maintenance (31 percent), Administration, Planning and Development (22 percent), End User Support (12 percent), eGovernment Applications and Technology (two percent), and Date and Cyber Security (one percent).

This new biennium budget follows a complete department reorganization and restructuring that happened in 2015-2016. IT has worked to implement new MUNIS modules and employee payroll and benefit portals in addition to creating a campus wireless internet network and introducing Office 365.

With a forward facing strategy, IT wants to increase cloud computing, expand the GIS (Geographic Information System) program and increase government accessibility through web, mobile and video functions and applications all while maintaining business continuity.

The IT department requested additional budget funds for the following items, however the actual costs were rolled into their proposed budget so are not specifically highlighted:

Funds for Microsoft Azure Licensing/Subscription

Funds to support a Database/Business Intelligence Specialist position

The additional money requested for the Microsoft Azure Licensing/Subscription was presented as three options to acquire sufficient funds. The funds would cover network and infrastructure costs, like equipment replacement and maintenance. The options consisted of a single upfront cost with 5-year boost in 2017 and 2022, a recurring annual cost until replacement is funded in 2022, or a smaller annual “hosted” cost for cloud server architecture.

In order to prevent another “catastrophic data center failure” similar to an incident in July 2011, IT is requesting more than $1 million for equipment upgrades with a 5-year replacement cycle. Currently there is no replacement plan or policy to ensure adequate funds are reserved for IT infrastructure.

Human Resources

“I would like to take you through the shortest budget presentation you will ever have in your careers,” said Human Resources Director Christine Scarlett as she began her presentation. “The Human Resources Department strives to partner with other departments to attract, retain, engage and inspire a thriving city workforce.”

Composed of two main functions, labor relations and strategies and operations, the five- person Human Resources (HR) department is responsible for the negotiating and administering the City’s labor contracts and agreements. To successfully negotiate between all the labor groups and within the multiple contracts in a timely manner HR uses the services of Summit Law. They are anticipating six contract negotiations in 2017-2018.

As well as administering the labor contracts HR serves “342 full-time employees, six regular part-time employees and 194 part-time/seasonal employees.” To achieve their mission HR proposes a 2017-2018 budget of $1,719,921 allotted to: Administration (81 percent), Employee Services (9 percent), Labor Relations (7 percent), and Employment Administration (3 percent). The budget change of $473,644 includes the absorption of certain IT work from 2015-2016 to 2017-2018.

HR plans on updating the City’s Safety and Health manual and introducing a “full supervisory training curriculum” in 2017-2018. Intense effort will be made to identify and change “areas that create unintended barriers and biases” within City policies and procedures.

Councilmember Ruth Ross applauded this emphasis on “equity, inclusion and social justice.”

Legal

Springer and Fitzthum returned to the table for the final budget presentation of the evening. The City’s Legal Department is composed of three organizational layers: City Attorney, Prosecuting Attorney and Public Defense. All of these services are contracted out to different law practices:

City attorney services are contacted with Inslee, Best, Doezie, & Ryder

Prosecuting attorney services are contracted with Zachor & Thomas

Public defense attorney services are contracted with Feldman & Lee

The proposed 2017-2018 budget was listed at $3,413,000 with 46 percent allotted to Public Defense, 23 percent for City Attorney, and 31 percent for Prosecuting Attorney services. These services are necessary to “provide superior legal counsel to staff and elected officials” in the upcoming biennium.

Unfortunately the numbers provided within the budget summary and budget change tables were not consistent. Springer and Fitzthum assured councilmembers that updated budget numbers would be circulated for their review.

The meeting was adjourned after two extensions at 10:13 p.m.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments

Commercial and PSRC Zoning Code Amendments

–By Emily Scott