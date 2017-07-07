Fish oil spill on I-5 in Lynnwood causes delays for northbound commuters

1 of 3

A truck leaking fish oil created a traffic mess for commuters heading northbound on I-5 through Snohomish County on Friday afternoon.

The biggest part of the spill was near the 164th Street Southwest off-ramp in Lynnwood and was reported around 2:30 p.m. The right center lane of I-5 was darkened by fish oil as far back as 205th Street Southwest near Edmonds.

The spill created about 6.5 miles of backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Cleanup crews were in the area for about an hour and cleared the scene just before 4 p.m. The right lane was blocked during cleanup.

WSDOT also warned of potentially slippery conditions as a result of the oil spill, though no collisions were reported in the area after the spill.