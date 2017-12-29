Five instruments provided to local students in need by Music4Life

During the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year, non-profit organization Music4Life delivered five ready-to-play musical instruments to schools within the Edmonds School District.

Music4Life provides instruments to students who are interested in music but may be unable to purchase or rent an instrument.

The instruments provided between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 include a trombone, a trumpet, a violin, one electric guitar and one acoustic guitar, according to a report provided by Music4Life co-founder and president David Endicott.