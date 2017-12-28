Five reasons to support the 2018 DeMiero Jazz Festival

The 2018 DeMiero Jazz Festival is coming up on March 1-3, 2018, and festival organizers are offering up five good reasons to financially support this annual Edmonds event:

1. To support music education – jazz choirs from elementary, middle, and high schools. and college and community groups come together to learn from professional clinicians and each other. Your donation is tax-deductible.

2. To support a volunteer-run community non-profit in its 42nd year of creating an inspiring vocal jazz event in Edmonds.

3. To help the festival reach its goal of raising $42,000. Choir registrations for the festival pay for less than half of the event’s expenses.

4. To ensure the event can continue to attract high-quality, professional jazz artists and clinicians. This year’s headliner is Grammy winner Rene Marie, along with Dee Daniels and a fabulous all-star band.

5. To put a big grin on founder Frank DeMiero’s face.

Tickets for evening concerts on March 2-3 will be available soon through the Edmonds Center for the Arts. As always, daytime activities are free, so plan to wander in and cheer on the choirs and soloists in their performances and workshops.

To donate, visit www.demierojazzfest.org or mail a donation check to DeMiero Jazz Fest, P.O. Box 1442, Edmonds, WA 98020.