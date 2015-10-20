Former City Councilmember’s publication draws rebuke from City

A former Lynnwood City Councilmember’s publication has drawn a rebuke from the City of Lynnwood.

The issue of contention between the City and Ted Hikel and his Lynnwood News & Views – Special Election Issue is the alleged unauthorized use of the City of Lynnwood’s logo in Hikel’s publication.

In a Monday press release Mayor Nicola Smith said “It has come to the attention of City Administration that a newsletter/flier was sent to the public during the weekend of October 17th titled, “Special Election Issue, Lynnwood News & Views.” This newsletter/flier was sent by a private citizen and is not a city publication. Furthermore, the use of the city logo was not authorized.”

Hikel denied that the logo in his publication was the City’s. He added that he did not think people reading his publication would confuse it with anything from the City.

“My name is on it,” Hikel said. “I don’t think anyone is going to mistake that for a publication put out by the City.”

When told that Hikel denied that the logo in his publication was the City’s, Smith said, “Yes, it is.” She added, “It is an infringement.”

— By David Pan