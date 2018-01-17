Former Safeway to be divided, Trader Joe’s to take one space

1 of 2

Construction work is now underway at the former Safeway location on the east side of Highway 99 at 196th Street Southwest.

The work involves dividing and renovating the space, according to Lynnwood community development director Paul Krauss.

“The only tenant we officially know about as of now is a relocated and enlarged Trader Joe’s,” he said. The store will be relocating from its current space in James Village.

There is no set timeline for completion of the project at this point.

–Photos by Natalie Covate