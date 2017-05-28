Forward thinking: America’s historical amnesia

Amnesia.

Just the sound of the word gives me chills. It brings to mind various friends and relatives who have or have had it. I’m sure someone comes to you mind as well.

As you are aware, if a person has amnesia, they have lost or forgotten their past. They can become heavily dependent on someone to lead them around. It is indeed a sad even scary situation. Daily functioning is truly problematic.

I bring this to your attention because I recently heard one of my mentors say that our nation was suffering from “historical amnesia.” He went on to explain that for the past fifty to sixty years, ignorance regarding our country’s history and culture was running rampant. Then he calmly added, “You do realize that ignorance precedes deception and downfall.”

He then quoted a warning from Thomas Jefferson: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”

And then for good measure, my mentor friend added a wise observation by Woodrow Wilson, our nation’s twenty-eighth president. The former president stated succinctly, “A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday does not know what it is today, nor what it is trying to do (in the future).”

Does that sound extreme? Remember, where there is ignorance, there is the risk of deception. If we don’t know the truth about our country, then, as far as we know, whatever anyone tells us could be the truth. We’ve all heard the phrase, “What you don’t know can’t hurt you.” But when it comes to our country, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

I bring this to your attention because on May 29, our country will once again celebrate Memorial Day. Once again, we will be honoring the more than 1.3 million men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Their combined efforts over 200 plus years have made it possible for us, you and me, to live in the most exceptional nation on the face of the earth.

Today, in spite of our many flaws and weaknesses, we still enjoy greater freedom and prosperity than any other nation on the face of the earth. However, as we have all repeatedly heard, and hopefully realize, Freedom is not free. In fact, it has come at a great price.

What you may not realize is that sowing the seeds of liberty and freedom date back to the bitter winter of 1777-78. It involves the story of George Washington and his troops at Valley Forge. These men and women were the very first to give their lives to establish our fledgling nation and preserve its freedom for future generations.

Space will not allow me to recount the whole story of that dreadful winter. However, as Washington ‘s rag-tag army moved toward their wintering spot at Valley Forge, his troops had no clothes to cover their nakedness, no blankets to lie on or tents to sleep under.

At one point, General Washington was reported to have stated, “For the want of shoes, their marches through frost and snow might be traced by the blood from their feet, and they were almost as often without provisions as with them.”

Hunger was an even greater danger. It is recorded that “The army frequently remained whole days without provisions.” Another recorded report stated, “a soldier’s food provision consisted of a “half a grill of rice and a tablespoon of vinegar!” And in yet another report, in February 1778, there was more than a week when the men received no provisions at all.

At one point, about one third of Washington’s troops were unfit for service and this number increased as winter progressed. Due to the lack of food and clothing, hundreds of them fell sick. Many men’s “feet and legs froze till they became black, and it was necessary to amputate them,” according to the report.

Looking in retrospect, I for one am of the opinion that George Washington’s army persevered and was ultimately victorious for two reasons. His very presence brought strength to his men. At one point, as Washington observed his distressed soldiers, he is reported to have said, “I feel super-abundantly for them, and from my soul I pity those miseries which are not in my power to relieve or prevent.”

But there was a second reason for their success. Washington and his army knew the cause for which they fought was well worth the price to be paid – even the suffering and possible death at Valley Forge.

At this point, I’m hoping you are asking, “And what might that be?”

In their heart of hearts, they knew intuitively they were setting the stage to purchase liberty not only for themselves, but for the generations that follow.

Those who once encamped at Valley Forge in the bitter cold and snow were not fighting just for conquest, not for power, not for glory and not for themselves only.

They suffered, bled and died at Valley Forge for YOU and ME; they bore there the cross for future generations to be a free people. They laid the foundation that freedom and liberty might always be OUR heritage.

To borrow an expression from the Wisdom of the Ages: We are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses… Their lives tell us what it means to run the race and win the precious prize of freedom. Let us not forfeit the victory through benign neglect or default.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.