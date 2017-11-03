Forward thinking: The best and worst of pride

Does the word “pride” strike you as positive or negative?

There are certainly many types of positive pride. For example, it’s good to “take pride in our work.” We like it when someone tells us, “I’m proud of you.” And nearly everyone wants to live in a neighborhood where people display “pride of ownership.” All of these expressions communicate a positive kind of pride: dignity, respect and honor–traits we can all embrace.

But pride isn’t always positive. Pride can also mean conceit, arrogance or superiority. This kind of pride is based on self-centeredness, and it’s destructive.

Selfish pride is especially destructive to relationships. That’s because the opposite of loving others is not hating them but rather being self-centered.

To paraphrase the thoughts of C.S. Lewis: Pride is essentially competitive by its very nature while other vices are competitive only by accident.

Pride gets no pleasure out of having something, only out of having more of it than the next man. We say that people are proud of being richer, cleverer, or better looking than others. If everyone else became rich, or clever, or good looking, there would be nothing to be proud about. It is the comparison that makes you proud – the pleasure of being above the rest.

As I have struggled with “pride” in my own life and encountered it in the lives of others, I now believe there are several steps that each of us can take to counteract our tendency towards self-centeredness.

RECOGNIZE AND ADMIT YOUR PRIDE

Again, the insight of C. S. Lewis is helpful. In his writings, he points out if anyone desires to acquire humility, the first step is to realize that one is proud and nothing can be done until you are willing to acknowledge it. In other words, if you think you are not conceited, you are conceited indeed. Furthermore, you will not solve the problem until you are willing to acknowledge there is a problem.

EXPRESS YOUR GRATITUDE

Henry Ward Beecher said, “A proud man is seldom a grateful man, for he never thinks he gets as much as he deserves.” There is something about saying “thank you” that takes our eyes off of ourselves and puts them back on the blessings we received and the people who’ve blessed us.

PRACTICE SERVANTHOOD

A person who is truly great is always willing to be little. However, pride fights against servanthood because a proud person needs and demands to be served. Serving others requires us to focus on their needs rather than our own, and this also reminds us of how we are part of something much bigger than ourselves.

LAUGH AT YOURSELF

There is an old saying, “Blessed are they that laugh at themselves, for they shall never cease to be entertained.” Once you begin to look for the humor in your behavior and situation, you will find it everywhere. Prideful people take themselves way too seriously. By laughing at yourself, you begin to see how absurd we can all be sometimes.

CREATING A DAILY JOURNAL

Last but not least, I would encourage you to start a daily gratitude journal. Use it to track the blessings that come your way on a regular basis.

At week’s end, you will be totally surprised at all the good things that have come your way. It has a way of humbling you again and again.

If your pride pushes you toward performing with excellence, doing your best, and finding joy in the accomplishment of others, it is probably helping you to become a better person and leader.

However, if there is even a hint of competition or self-promotion in it, it’s probably having a negative effect on your relationships. That can hurt both your life and your leadership. If that’s true, do what I try to do – shift your focus on to others and follow the tips above.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.