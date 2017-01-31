Forward thinking: Beware of pride

His name was Alexander Hamilton…

If you have a ten dollar bill in your wallet or purse, you will see his face on the front of it. You will find his name among almost any list of our nation’s Founding Fathers. Hamilton should be one our national heroes. His contributions to America are numerous. They include:

Revolutionary War hero

George Washington’s chief of staff at age twenty-two

America’s first Secretary of the Treasury

Coauthor of “The Federalist Papers”

Creator of the Coast Guard

Designer of our nation’s banking and finance system

Builder of the infrastructure for an industrial economy

Architect of a system of tax collection to bring revenue to the United States government

Yet, despite displaying the greatest blend of legal, political and financial knowledge of the Founding Fathers, Hamilton does not rank among the foremost heroes of our country’s history. Why?

In a word, PRIDE.

Hamilton’s self-importance and arrogance alienated those around him and sabotaged his career. His ego literally killed him. Far too vain to patch up differences with fellow politician Aaron Burr, Hamilton was shot and killed in a dual at the age of forty-nine.

PRIDE can be a leader’s greatest problem — but, in truth, none of us are exempt from its destructive power. Over time, I have observed two kinds of pride, both good and bad. Good pride represents our dignity and self-respect. Bad pride is the deadly sin of superiority that reeks of conceit and arrogance. We all know it when we encounter it.

When you look at the word PRIDE, you will notice that the middle letter is “i”.

When you are full of pride on the inside, it makes you stiff, stubborn and creates strife with others.

Over the years, I have formally and informally been a student of the problems that pride generates in people – including myself. Allow me to share a few lessons I have learned – we are never too old to learn and improve.

Pride stops us from building a team. If you are not worried about who gets the credit, you can appreciate the strength and gifts of others and accomplish so much more. It’s called “teamwork”. However, prideful people readily contract “Superman Syndrome.” They rely on their own prowess to solve problems and are blind to their self-centeredness. They tend to be a one-person show.

Pride renders us unteachable. People who are assured they know everything aren’t concerned about personal growth. Their ego convinces them they have arrived and they quit searching for life’s lessons in other people and circumstances around them.

Pride closes our mind to feedback. Pride deafens us to the advice or warnings of those around us. As Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, has said, “It takes humility to seek feedback. It takes wisdom to understand it, analyze and appropriately act on it.” Without humility, we care about only one opinion–our own.

Pride prevents us from admitting mistakes. It is reported the Duke of Wellington once haughtily drew himself up to his full height and thundered to one of his staff officers, “God knows I have many faults, but being wrong is not one of them!” Pride won’t allow for failure. The egotistical person (especially those in leadership positions), blames mistakes on others, justifies them as inevitable or refuses to acknowledge them.

Pride keeps us from making changes. Most of us pledge allegiance to the “status quo” rather than opening ourselves to change. It’s much more comfortable. Since most of us have emotional equity in work, we will justify living with what doesn’t work or is outdated rather than changing them.

Pride hinders us from reaching out potential. For any of us to reach our full potential, we must be aware of areas in which we need to–and can–improve. Unfortunately, pride blocks honest self-assessment and prevents us from finding the path to improved performance.

Pride destroys relationships. The opposite of loving others is not hating others but rather obsessing over oneself. When we become self-absorbed, we cut ourselves off from the enjoyment of the relationships in our life. One of my mentors referred to this as “The Celebration Principle.”

The true test of relationships is not how loyal we are when friends fail, but how thrilled we are when they succeed. If we can’t get excited about the accomplishments of our friends, we had better do some soul-searching.

The obvious question for all of us is: How do we correct the problem? One of my favorite writers, C.S. Lewis, has said that the way to obtain humility is to first realize that one is proud.

After acknowledging that pride exists, becoming a servant to others, expressing gratitude for what you have, seeking guidance, correction and learning to laugh at yourself will go a long way in correcting a pride problem.

And then too, you might do well to remember Alexander Hamilton. Don’t forget, you can have dozens of accomplishments, but without with humility and gratitude, you will never be able to reach you full potential.

Taking care of pride issues will greatly improve your relationships and give you credibility as a spouse, parent, employee, neighbor, friend and leader.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.