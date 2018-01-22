Forward thinking: A bigger, brighter future

“The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.”

~ Abraham Lincoln

Alvin Dark, former major-league baseball manager, used to say, “There’s no such thing as taking a pitcher out. There’s only bringing another pitcher in.”

In other words, don’t look back at the bad pitches, the walked runners, the errors made and the hits given up. Instead, focus on the next pitch and on how to get out the next batter.

Until the last out of the final inning, the only thing that matters is the next pitch. This mindset is crucial not only to effective sports management, but to effective life management as well. Allow me to elaborate.

Many aspiring authors, myself included, wish to know the key to becoming a writer. Over time, I have begun to learn that it’s simple.

Not easy, however, simple.

In short, one needs to start writing something every day. Yes, you read correctly, every day. The secret to one’s success is determined by one’s daily agenda.

Dreams appear impossible and unachievable when viewed in their entirety. However, you don’t have to make them happen overnight – you only need to make the most of the present day.

Several years ago, Dr. Anthony Campolo wrote about a sociological study in which fifty people over the age of ninety-five were asked this one question: “If you could live your life over again, what would you do differently?” It was an open-ended question, and a multiplicity of responses came from these elderly senior citizens.

However, one answer consistently surfaced: “If I had it to do over again, I would risk more.” In other words, don’t let the fear of failure prevent you from trying new things. Indeed the saddest summary of a life – in my opinion – contains three regrets: I could have, I might have and I should have.

None of us can undo the past, but we can shape the future. Though you cannot go back and make a brand new start, any one of us can start from now and make a brand new end. Our past mistakes – and we all have them – have real consequences that we must address.

Likewise, being treated unfairly leaves us with pain that we must acknowledge and process. However, we often add to the misery of previous missteps or prior

mistreatment by allowing remorse or resentment to haunt our minds.

Forgiving others, and showing grace to ourselves, releases us from the baggage of the past and frees us to work toward a brighter future.

If you would like for your future to be bigger and brighter than your past, allow me to share some closing thoughts to ponder…

• What practices do you need to build into your daily routine in the New Year in order to see your dreams become a reality?

• What risks do you need to take in 2018 to propel your career forward?

• Who do you need to forgive so that bitterness doesn’t drag you in the coming year?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.