Forward thinking: Books, books, books

I have a love affair with books…

As far back as I can remember, I have enjoyed reading newspapers and magazines, but books have always held a special place. To this day, I maintain a regular reading schedule. My intentions include reading an hour a day. My goal is to complete at least a book a month, or a dozen or more over the course of a year.

Over the years, I have often wondered if there is such a thing as a “reading gene” in my DNA. Such thoughts have been prompted since both my mother and her father were avid reads all of their lives. If there is an addiction to reading, I am sure that I have it.

Truly, books have transformed my life. I can look back in time and point to specific books that have profoundly influenced my thinking and shaped my attitude.

My never ending appreciation for books may explain my delight in loitering in bookstores. Sometimes I spend more time searching for books to read than I do reading them. So, don’t be surprised if you find me strolling up and down the aisles of Barnes & Noble, Half-Price Books or the University of Washington Bookstore.

This isn’t all bad. It has proven to be a cheap form of entertainment. It also saves me from wasting time on books that aren’t worthy of my attention. Think of the investment of life that goes into reading a book. Consider the hours you spend, and after you finish a book, ask yourself if the exchange was satisfying.

On many occasions, I quit reading a book after a hundred pages or so. I’ve discovered that some authors wander off topic, lose credibility or the quality of writing deteriorates. Why would I want to waste any more of my life on it than I already had?

When I browse through a bookstore, I am reminded of how much I still have to learn about leadership and life. The books I encounter can expose me to new ideas that I didn’t even know existed. My mind expands as I uncover new perspectives and insights that either challenge or confirm my previous assumptions.

I should add that I also like spending time in public libraries. However, I prefer bookstores. That’s because I subscribe to the theory, “If a book is worth reading, it’s worthy owning.”

I also like marking my books up with a highlighter, and I have discovered that most librarians frown upon this practice. They also frown on notes written in the margins. Owning a book gives me the luxury of referring to it at any time without a trek back to the library.

Aside from stimulating thought, bookstores serve another, more subtle purpose. They reflect what has captured the attention of our society at large. In the words of one of my mentors, bookstores are billboards of our preoccupations. Consequently, I make it a point to peruse the bestseller sections to identify the trends of thought and feelings of our times. At times, it can be alarming to consider the popular titles most people are reading.

To be perfectly honest, bestselling books seldom make my personal reading list unless they are biographies or autobiographies. The reason for this is grounded in a belief that I formulated early in life: if you do what everyone else is doing, you will wind up like everyone else. Going with the crowd makes you average. Much of what ends up on the bestseller list is popular, but not profound.

I think it is fair to assume, unfortunately, that most readers prefer to avoid an intellectual challenge in favor of mere entertainment. Such reading can be done very passively, and that seems to be the preferred manner of our time.

Several years ago, I discovered that Amazon.com, the online incarnation of the bookstore, had a nifty software program directing you to books similar to your expressed interest. The “what other people who have bought this book are buying” feature directs you to similar and/or complimentary works. The software also tracks your purchases and tailors future recommendations to match your interest.

Long before the advent of such software, I used a similar but superior technique – in my opinion. I would ask friends and associates which books they would recommend in areas of our common interest. Some of the best reads of my life have come as a result of one of those recommendations.

Online book sales have greatly eroded the sales of storefront bookstores. This maybe bad news for traditional booksellers but good news for readers. For readers, choice proliferates. With more ways to peruse and purchase books than ever before, I’m hoping that technological advances like on-line shopping results in more people like you starting to read or to read more.

Allow me to add one additional comment: I never buy any book that I can’t return until I have had an opportunity to hold it in my hot little hands and do a quick scan. I have discovered that print font, sentence and paragraph length and white space greatly determine whether or not a book is inviting and easily read. For me, this is true of all books – regardless of subject matter.

Years ago, when I was a graduate student in college, one of my professors took me aside for a little one-on-one conversation. We spent a good hour plus chatting about a variety of topics. My professor was aware I would be receiving my degree in a matter of weeks and moving out into the world.

As our time together was rapidly winding down, my professor said to me, “Loren, whatever you do or wherever you go, always manage you money well enough so that you can buy good books and never, never stop reading. It will pay dividends beyond your wildest imagination.” To this day, I remain grateful for my mentor’s counsel. And he was right!

I believe that the cumulative IQ of our society can and will increase as more people take time to read. Reading good books is central to self-education and lifelong learning. And if books have the power to turn a life around, maybe they have power to save a society as well.

Say yes to reading books in 2017… and no, I’m not talking about Facebook!!

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.