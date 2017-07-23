Forward thinking: The challenge of change

I greatly enjoy reading biographies and autobiographies.

Several years ago, I found myself reading about Henry Ford, the automotive tycoon in the United States. On his way to dominating the automotive market with the Model T, Henry Ford embodied innovation and progress.

By pioneering the assembly line, Ford slashed the amount of time needed to manufacture an automobile. For example, he installed large conveyor belts in his factory, allowing workers to stay in one place rather than roaming around the factory floor. He also shortened the workday of his employees from nine hours to eight hours so that his factories could operate around the clock.

The efficiencies Ford introduced allowed cars to be manufactured at a fraction of their previous cost. In under a decade, automobiles went from being luxuries affordable only to the wealthiest Americans, to being a standard possession of the average American family. Ford profited greatly from the popularity of the Model T, and the Ford Motor Company grew into an empire.

However, the dominance of the Ford Motor company was short lived. Competitors changed their operations to copy Ford’s concepts of mass production — meanwhile, Henry Ford made a tremendous leadership blunder.

With cars rolling off the assembly lines like never before, consumers began to demand a variety of colors. However, Ford stubbornly refused, uttering the famous line, “The customer can have any color he wants so long as it’s black.”

In Ford’s mind, producing multiple colors was foolhardy since black paint dried fastest and could be used most efficiently. Amazingly, Ford did not comprehend the human preference for variety. Customers flocked en masse to other producers who catered to their color preferences, and the Ford Motor Company never regained its grip on the market.

Ford had focused on moving from inefficiency to efficiency, but he refused to move in the opposite direction – from efficiency to inefficiency – even when doing so would have been wise and very profitable. Ford’s genius in sparking change had catapulted him to the pinnacle of American commerce, but later, his inability to change cost him dearly.

In my mind, Henry Ford is a classic example of the challenges we all face when we try to make changes in our lives. Allow me to share some personal issues that I have discovered over time that make change a challenge.

ISSUES THAT MAKE CHANGE A CHALLENGE

The first is critics.

As you go through life, you will meet all sorts of people, and I guarantee you will bump into your share of critics. Early in my career, I struggled to know how to handle disapproval. I bent over backward to keep everyone happy. In spite of my best efforts, I failed. Some of my people never came around to liking me.

In short, trying to appease everybody invites trouble. Appeasers end up being average because they always gravitate to the middle of the road. They’re afraid to make waves. They avoid changes. My life became a lot easier when I allowed myself to press people to change — whether they thanked me or cursed me.

PEOPLE YOU HAVE OUTGROWN

I have a friend who frequently talks about relationships being for a season – some short, some long, others endless. For example, I have come to the sad realization that most people are not committed to personal growth. Friends who once shared my dreams begin to settle for second best – especially when the journey gets hard. If we are to change ourselves for the better, we may need to change the company we keep – at least in some instances.

Disengaging from people we have outgrown can be especially painful given your history together, the contributions they have made to your life, and your personal feelings towards them. It is painful because you care about them. It is painful because they may not understand why you drifted away from them.

It is painful all the way around. However, unless you are willing to endure these pains, your own growth will be limited. You will only grow to the threshold of your pain tolerance.

THE WEIGHT OF RESPONSIBILITY

When I was younger, I was very idealistic. I enjoyed being in charge and out front in making decisions. As I have grown older and hopefully matured, I have grown more cautious and selective in taking on the burden of heavy responsibility. I have learned that missteps on my part can affect people’s lives or an organization’s sustainability.

Although added responsibility usually provides us with greater opportunity to exercise leadership and do good, it also magnifies the consequences of our mistakes — and we all make them regardless of how hard we work to avoid them. I have learned to evaluate the risks involved up front.

PERSONAL INADEQUACIES

As we go through life, we all find ourselves advancing into uncharted waters – areas beyond or outside our comfort zones. I have found such occasions give us growing pains by confronting us with our inadequacies. Our wisdom fails to solve a problem, or we stumble into situations requiring a greater skill level than we possess.

Facing our limitations can be daunting. At times we would rather stick to the old and familiar roads than blaze a trail and risk failure. Ultimately, however, I have learned pushing our personal boundaries is the surest way to grow, improve, and expand the scope of our influence.

In case you are wondering, I confess that I am a creature of habit. Change does not come easily or often for me. However, when I accept the challenges of change and am successful in my efforts, it has proven again and again to be most gratifying.

So, I ask you…

Are you open to the big challenges that change brings into your life… critics, people we have outgrown, the weight of responsibility and personal inadequacies?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.