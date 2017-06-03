Forward thinking: Falsehoods about success

The voice of the GPS chirped “turn left.”

Instead, the driver took a right turn. In fact, Donna Cooper had stopped listening to the device hours ago. Not following the directions of the GPS was precisely what had caused Cooper, her daughter Gina and their friend Jenny to become lost in the first place.

The trio now found themselves on an unmarked dirt road somewhere in the middle of Death Valley without any sign of human habitation in sight. To make matters worse, their cell phones had long been without signal in the 3,000 square-mile Mojave Desert.

The mid-summer heat was oppressive, even though their car had air conditioning. After all, Death Valley boasts the hottest recorded temperature in human history – 134 degrees. What’s more, the ladies had run out of drinking water. Their vehicle soon stalled, their gas tank empty. They desperately needed to find a way back to the civilized world – and fast.

Night fell. The women were forced to sleep in the car. The next morning they hiked off-road for two miles toward a green patch of vegetation where they found only abandoned trailers and some dirty well water. As another day drew to a close, the three of them faced the grim prospect of not making it out of Death Valley alive.

By the third day in the desert, the ladies’ families had alerted authorities of their disappearance. A chopper was dispatched to look for the trio. Thankfully, after several hours of searching, they were successful in being guided to the location of the women. As you might guess, the story has a happy ending.

I share the above story because when I first read it, I was prompted to think about the malady of misinformation. Fortunately, relying on bad information or ignoring good information does not always have the same consequences as the Donna Cooper story. On the other hand, there is no guarantee that it won’t.

Bottom line – I have been prompted to share with you what I believe are four Falsehoods about Success that I have discovered over the past seven plus decades of my life.

I would begin by pointing out that relying on bad information can be costly and take you far off course in life. Sadly, many people have been given a faulty idea about the nature of success. Accordingly, they are not on track to maximize their influence. Let’s take a look at some common falsehoods along with refutations of them.

Falsehood no. 1: Success comes from being in the right place at the right time. What I have discovered is that success comes from being the right person in the right place. Lots of people find themselves in advantageous circumstances at a propitious moment and yet still do not succeed. On the other hand, excellent workers eventually get noticed and entrusted with greater influence.

Falsehood no. 2: Success is not within reach of the average person. Most people shortchange themselves when it comes to success. They do not think that they possess enough talent or brilliance to be great. I firmly believe success is within reach of everyone. I say this because SUCCESS involves three things:

• Knowing your purpose in life

• Growing your maximum potential

• Sowing seeds that benefit others

None of the above activities requires having an IQ in the 99th percentile or being blessed with inborn extraordinary traits or talents.

Falsehood no. 3: Success looks pretty much the same for everybody. Since people have different purposes and dissimilar potentials, success takes a unique shape for each person. Comparison is the thief of joy. Stop measuring yourself against others. Start paying closer attention to the God-given beauty and brilliance inside of you.

Falsehood no. 4: Success will be greeted by the approval of those around you. Unfortunately, Bette Midler spoke a ton of truth when she commented that “the worst part of success is trying to find someone who is happy for you.” It is sad but true. Your success incriminates those who are wasting their time and talents, and they may be resentful of you as well. The true test of relationships is not only how loyal someone is when we fail, but how thrilled they are when we succeed.

With the above in mind, I would include additional comments from several of

my mentors on the topic of a “successful life.” One said, “Success does not feel like success.” Often times we are already successful where we are at, it just does not feel like it because we’re always so focused on what is next.

Another one shared that “Success is not an end state, but a journey. Being where you are supposed to be, when you are supposed to be there, with the right attitude to be useful to God and to others.”

And finally, one commented, “Not only is success for everyone, but everyone is called to be successful.”

In closing, I leave you with several questions to ponder:

• Is success really for everyone?

• Are some people destined to standout and others to blend into the crowd?

• What is your definition of success?

• Have you taken a wrong turn in pursuing success?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.