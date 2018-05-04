Forward thinking: First steps to success

Sales persons are coached in the power of a first impression.

Orators devote hours to opening statements.

Journalists are admonished never to bury the lead.

Sprinters practice racing out of the starting blocks.

Interviewees are taught the importance of their initial handshake with a potential employer.

In many areas of life, the beginning . . . that first impression . . . often determines the end result – good or bad. False starts and weak foundations can be ruinous. Allow me to share five first steps toward success.

STEP 1: START WITH YOURSELF

Gandhi once said, “Be the change you want to be in the world.” By starting with yourself, you build the self-confidence needed to attract and inspire others. Leading yourself well is a precursor to accomplishment, and accomplishment earns respect. In order to make deposits in the lives of others, you have to have a beginning balance in your account – so to speak. Start leading by proving your mettle – to yourself and others prospective followers.

STEP 2: START EARLY

Sadly, many people squander their early years and then spend the rest of their lives and careers trying to make up for lost time. In the area of leadership and influencing others, as with finances, wise decisions made early in life accrue the most interest. When we choose poorly or establish bad habits, we put ourselves in debt. Then, we must not only repay our loans, but the interest on them as well. On the flip side, when we invest our time and talent wisely from a young age, we reap the benefits of compounding interest on leadership.

Specifically, where should we start? What areas should take precedence at the beginning? In reflecting on my personal experience, there are 10 things each of us should do prior to reaching age 40 – I am now 75 years old.

Those 10 items include: know yourself, settle your family life, determine your priorities, develop your philosophy of life, get physically fit, learn your trade, pay the price, develop solid relationships, prepare for the future, find purpose for your life.

If you are over 40 years of age, it’s never to late to make improvements. Unfortunately, it may not be as easy to accomplish. Unfortunately, an old dog doesn’t learn new tricks as easily. Undoing, years of misplaced priorities and poor self-management will take extra effort.

STEP 3: START SMALL

Don’t expect to understand what it takes to get to the top, just take the next step. Think big, but start small. Doing so encourages you to get started and keeps you from being paralyzed by the magnitude of the vision in front of you. When you accomplish a small step, you gain confidence that you can accomplish the next step.

Stated somewhat differently, success found in starting small comes when you diligently apply the lessons you learn. A friend of mine once told me, “The greatest gap is between knowing and doing.” Commit to mastering the details under your control, and follow through when experience has given you instruction.

STEP 4: START WITH THE END IN VIEW

To start with the end in view, you need energy and direction. Let your passion pull you forward, and let your planning give you guidance. In order for passion to be a driving force in your life, you must identify a purpose for your life. To locate your purpose, consider your strengths, interests, and past successes.

What roles do you find most enjoyable? What brings you the greatest sense of satisfaction? Examine the areas that make you feel strong and angle your career toward them. Also, find the people who have been successful in the area(s) of your interest. Listen to them and watch their lives.

To give direction to your plans, you need to write down goals. Goals lend structure to your purpose, and they keep you “within the lines.” They focus your action and move you toward your overall vision.

STEP 5: START NOW

I have personally concluded that the majority of people exaggerate yesterday, overestimate tomorrow, and underestimate today. In other words, embrace action daily.

Don’t wait until it’s too late before you begin to pursue the visions implanted in your heart.

Dare I suggest that you strive to make each day your master-piece. You will be surprised where you end up after stringing together a few months of superb days.

I ‘ll leave you with one final thought from Anne Frank: “How wonderful it is that we need not wait a single minute before starting to improve ourselves and our world.” Just remember to:

• Start Early

• Start with Yourself

• Start Small

• Start with the End in View

• Start NOW!

By the way, I forgot to tell you that regardless of how you define “success,” most people spend more time preparing their grocery shopping list than designing their “future success” plan. Sad but true.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 37 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, including eight as Council President. He remains active in the community by serving on the Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, Civil Service Commission and the Snohomish County Planning Commission. He believes that volunteerism sows the seeds of community. Loren is semi-retired and works as a writer, speaker and leadership coach.