Forward thinking: Would you follow… you?

Lead, follow or get out of the way.

I’m confident that you have heard this expression before. In fact, you may have uttered it at some point to someone.

All of us find ourselves in a position of leadership at one time or another. You may supervise a group of people at work. If you are a parent, you have a leadership role in raising children. If you participate in sports, you may be chosen by your teammates as captain. The list of possible leadership roles is virtually endless.

In reflecting on my own life experiences, I confess that I have not always performed well when I was asked to fill a specific leadership role. However, I would hurriedly add I have learned more about being an effective leader when I failed to be one.

In fact, I have felt prompted to share five communications skills that I believe an effective leader displays on a consistent basis – lessons I have learned the hard way. My hope is you will find them helpful. To begin…

HONOR YOUR AGREEMENTS. In the leadership role, never make promises lightly, and when you do, go the extra mile to honor your word. If your actions consistently match your words, you will gain an incredible communication asset—trust!

I guarantee following through on your commitments will involve high personal costs, be inconvenient and be worth every sacrifice.

DISPLAY EMOTION. Don’t be the Tin Man/Woman on the job. Have a heart. Try not to wear it on your sleeve. Instead, allow it to infuse your workdays with passion. Regardless of age, people suspect an emotionless leader of only being partially invested in the mission. Allowing glimpses of your joy and sorrows will make your communication authentic.

EMBODY VALUES. In today’s world, cream of the crop people are not looking for a place to work; more often than not, they are searching for a cause to join.

They will be attracted to strong values. However, they will be also put off if they do not see you modeling them. Be purposeful in acting/living out your core values; give them visibility. When people see you insist on values and fight for what you believe, they will find you credible.

BE GENEROUS WITH PRAISE. Being generous with praise is the best way to win others to your side. People naturally want to be appreciated and they crave encouragement. So, don’t withhold your praise. Credit people when they do well. They’ll admire you for it, and you’ll gain the advantage of likability.

LISTEN. Be slow to speak and quick to listen. Give people a forum to express their ideas, opinions, frustrations and observations. Better yet, inquire of them. Solicit their input and feedback. When they speak, show you’ve heard them. Implement their ideas when possible, and candidly explain yourself when you cannot act upon their suggestions. My point is listening is not passive. It requires you to take notice, take notes and take action. The benefit you receive is respect.

Communication is one of the most important elements of leadership. How well – or not so well – we communicate in the role of leader will significantly determine the response of those who follow us.

One of the best ways to get started on improving your communication skills is to take an honest look at yourself and ask, “Would I follow myself?”

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.