Forward thinking: A gentle reminder

Independence Day, America’s Birthday…

Use whatever title fits your fancy. July 4th has come and gone once again. It’s a day where communities across our nation mark this major mid-summer holiday with parades, firework displays, picnics and performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and marches by John Philip Sousa.

I probably should add… and eat a ton of hot dogs, potato salad, corn on the cob and drink gallons of beer and soda pop as well as playing a few innings of softball at a nearby local park. Hopefully a good time was had by all.

It is also a quiet, gentle reminder the July 4th is the official anniversary of United States independence which I fear is too easily forgotten as our country gets older. So, I take this opportunity to briefly remind us again about its origins.

You will remember at the time of the signing our so-called “nation” consisted of 13 colonies under the rule of England’s King George III. There was growing unrest in the Colonies concerning the taxes that had to be paid to England. The problem was compounded by the fact that the colonies had no representation in the British Parliament. In short, this was commonly referred to as “taxation without representation.”

As the unrest grew in the colonies, King George sent extra troops to help quell the movement toward rebellion. Repeated attempts by the colonists to resolve the crisis without military conflict proved fruitless.

On June 11, 1776, the Colonies Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia and formed a committee whose express purpose was drafting a document that would formally sever their ties with Great Britain. The committee included the household names of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and other historic figures in American history.

Jefferson, who was considered the strongest and most eloquent writer, crafted the original draft document. Some 86 changes were made to his draft and the Continental Congress officially adopted the final version on July 4, 1776.

The following day, copies of the Declaration of Independence were distributed, and on July 6, The Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first newspaper to print the extraordinary document. It has since become our nation’s most cherished symbol of liberty.

On July 8, 1776, the first public readings of the Declaration were held in Philadelphia’s Independence Square to the ringing of bells and band music.

One year later, on July 4, 1777, Philadelphia marked Independence Day by adjourning Congress and celebrating with bonfires, bells, and fireworks.

The custom eventually spread to other towns where the day was marked with processions, oratory, picnics, contests, games, military displays and fireworks.

Observations throughout the nation became even more common at the end of the War of 1812 with Great Britain. However, it was not until 1870 that Congress officially established Independence Day as a holiday, and in 1938 Congress reaffirmed it as a national holiday.

In closing, I would draw your attention to a single event that speaks volumes about our nation’s celebrated birthday. It goes back to June 24, 1826. Thomas Jefferson had been sent a letter of invitation to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington, D.C.

History records that Jefferson, who was gravely ill, respectfully declined the invitation in what proved to be the last letter he ever wrote. He wrote the following comments to a Mr. Roger C. Weightman regarding the Declaration of Independence which he had penned fifty years earlier:

“May it be to the world, what I believe it will be… the signal of arousing men to burst the chains… and to assume the blessings and security of self-government. That form, which we have substituted, restores the free right to the unbounded exercise of reason and freedom of opinion. All eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man… For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them.” May it be so.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.