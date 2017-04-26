Forward thinking: To give or to get

Election 2017 is upon us.

Say it isn’t so, but it is. The so-called off-year elections are rapidly gearing up, especially in municipalities – city council positions and mayoral races. In the City of Lynwood, we have three council seats and a mayoral race in our future.

At this point in time, it would appear that Lynnwood voters will be asked to engage in both a primary and general election plus at least one ballot measure pertaining to the creation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Having served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years, I find myself looking closely at the various candidates who throw their hats in the ring or at least are talking about doing so. Perhaps that is a sign of being a political “junkie.” That is for you to decide.

Regardless of the year or election, I continue to find myself pondering the same question about the candidates that grab my attention. And the question is: Is his/her desire to serve a calling or a craving?

In public life, there is a thin line between the calling to serve and the craving to serve. I’ve have met at least several candidates or elected officials who demonstrated such a strong need to serve that it seemed to border on a “craving… a kissing cousin to addiction.”

I mention this because those who are dedicated to public service sometimes confuse their desire to serve with a belief that they are “supposed” to serve. Our offering of service is then a craving rather than a calling. Let me elaborate.

A calling is a desire to give. A craving is a desire to get.

A calling is our opportunity to share our unique contributions and blessings with others. In contrast, a craving is a fear that there is “not enough,” a hole that we must fill. In other words, a calling arises naturally from our sense of completeness. A craving is a need to get because we are incomplete.

A calling is a conscious awareness of our wholeness, spurring us to acts of spontaneous generosity. We know that by responding to our personal calling, by sharing our gifts and talents in full, we encourage others to reveal their own greatness. In contrast, a craving is a nagging sense of lack, an unconscious reaction to an imagined deficit that demands to be overcome.

It has been my observation that when public servants live with a craving to serve, they are in the grip of many of the destructive byproducts of addiction.

Such byproducts include fear, manipulation, control, anger, jealousy and excessive pride. All of which are the hallmarks of self-defeating behavior.

Housing such toxic emotions, the public servant becomes unable to listen to others. Their political approach turns mean spirited as their cravings gradually begin to run their lives and negatively impact others. He or she may become so delusional that he or she is “destined to serve,” and someone on high has anointed their time in office. Grandiosity grows and the public servant moves into a full, self-centered power grab – but all in the name of serving the people!

The seductive nature of public life has a way of feeding our cravings by hobnobbing with the wealthy and influential. Hovering lobbyists, persons of privilege bidding for the official’s attention, adoring staff as well as plenty of alcohol and other drugs – all combine to make the public leader’s life fertile ground for cravings and addictions.

Even healthy people who enter public life with their cravings under control often find that its pressures and temptation tend to magnify their cravings.

Sometimes even igniting full-blown addictions. As the cycle of need unfolds, there is a growing awareness that they are desperately working to retain their power, doing whatever it takes to ensure their re-election or maintaining their powerful public position. And before you know it, they are too are living an unconscious, mostly unfulfilling life grounded in selfish desires rather than higher motives.

When we are called to service, we become aware of our passions and our actions unfold with ease and joy.

Huge tasks become simple. We glow with excitement that attracts others to join our vision. By relinquishing attachments that feed our cravings, we surrender to the higher motives – therein lies the true satisfaction of living our calling!

If you are currently in a position of public service or a so-called “wannabe,” I would urge you to ask: Are or will you be leading from a place of wholeness, or of incompleteness? Do you NEED the adoration of voters or recognition that may come from public life? Only you know your true motivations and what is behind your desire to serve.

As the 2017 election cycle unfolds, I would strongly encourage all of you to tune in and not tune out. Listen carefully to the language and motivations of those running for office. And as you listen, attempt to distinguish between whether a candidate’s desire for office is a calling or a craving. Is the candidate motivated to give or get?

Several years ago, Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee made a speech in Iowa that resonated strongly with me. In short, he stated that future political leaders must move from “Me” to “We.” That includes leadership at the local level too!

The people of Lynnwood adopted a Vision Statement for our community. One of the major tenants depicts our city as being a “regional model.” Turning the vision into reality, depends on strong leadership.

Let’s all pray and hope (notice the order) that more men and women will step forward this election cycle motivated by a true calling to serve – those who are motivated by working for the “WE” and not just “ME.”

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.