Forward thinking: Handling victory and defeat in politics

The 2016 Voters’ Pamphlet arrived in the mail…

My first reaction was one of surprise. It was thick enough to remind me of a Sunday edition of The Seattle Times – all 191 pages. In fact, I had a difficult time getting it out of my mail box.

A quick review of the contents revealed that voters are being asked to cast ballots on a significant number of items, including state-wide initiative measures, two advisory votes and a proposed revision to the state constitution.

You then move on to the national elections which include President and Vice-President, Senate and House of Representatives.

Next you will find a listing of state-wide elected executives including Governor,

Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasure, Auditor, Attorney General,

Superintendent of Instruction, Commissioner of Public Lands and Insurance Commissioner. But wait–there is a lot more!

Next comes the candidate listings for the State Senators and Representatives. They are followed by the candidates for the State Supreme Court Justices, Court of Appeals Judges and Superior Court Judges.

Finally, we get to the various ballot measures and elections for Snohomish County. These include seven proposed amendments to the Snohomish County Charter, County Council District 5 and Public Utilities District 1 Commissioner, along with a long list of various propositions from six different Snohomish County cities, Fire District 1 and Sound Transit (ST3).

In case you are wondering, it has been verified that the 2016 Snohomish County

Elections ballot is the largest and longest in at least ten years.

There is a lot of important information packed into the pamphlet – remember it is 191 pages long. It is not a quick read. To make truly informed decisions will require considerable thought and study by all of us. In other words, this is one election that begs the voter to do his or her homework on the candidates and the issues.

However, what the election ballots and voters pamphlet do not reveal is all the work, sweat and tears that have gone into the 2016 election cycle. The ballot and pamphlet are only the tip of the iceberg. It is almost impossible to fathom all the man hours invested, dollars spent and endless research conducted in preparing for Election Day 2016.

It is also impossible to measure the joy experienced for those who win and the pain of those who lose. I am reminded of the phrase — “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.” From personal experience, I know the reality of both. But winning and losing aren’t always what they appear. Allow me to elaborate starting with winning.

Victory can be unstable and short lived. Today’s winners can be tomorrow’s losers. Don’t put your trust in your political party and leader. Don’t fall into the trap of complacency and pride.

Winning can be very disappointing. Candidates often promise more than they can produce. Many oversimplify analysis and gloss over obstacles. They pretend solutions are easy and quickly achieved without shared sacrifice. In other words, beware of being used.

Governing is often harder than winnings elections. Solutions that appear obvious to the outsider prove to be more complex once the candidate is in office and gets a fuller understanding of the complexity of the issues. Vested interest comes to light. Supporters and volunteers expect to be rewarded. There is no free lunch!

Wise winners work for reconciliation. Supporters may press for immediate results. In situations involving conflict, leaders may be pressed for retribution against their political opponents. However, winners who overreach risk creating a backlash that undermines the goals that they worked hard to attain.

On the other hand, losing graciously isn’t easy. It hurts to lose when you have worked so hard for so long. This is particularly true when important issues are at stake. Just as the promises of a candidate are unfulfilled, so too the doom and gloom predicted, if the other side wins, often does not materialize. Leaders can and do exercise their influence, but many factors are beyond their control.

In other words, if your candidate does not move into the White House or Governor’s Mansion, it is not the end of the world, and it does not help anything to grumble and complain. Name callings, insults and personal attacks are counter-productive.

Does this mean that politics is a waste of time? Does this mean that our actions don’t make a difference? Absolutely not! Rather than withdrawing or walking away, we can be the loyal opposition. Yes, I said loyal opposition. We can all look for things to commend, areas of agreement. Be positive when you can, praise what is praiseworthy.

When you must differ, disagree over issues thoughtfully and without exaggeration. Don’t personalize; don’t attack the person; don’t impugn motives. Instead of just criticizing, suggest alternatives. Encourage others to do the same. Make an effort to be part of the solution… not add to the problem.

One final thought: Disappointment and disillusionment with politics and government at any level can lead to cynicism, the inability to trust the sincerity of others. Cynicism abandons healthy discernment in favor of prejudice and despair. Like bitterness, cynicism is toxic to a healthy political process. It can be the beginning of the end for our Constitutional Republic, if not held in check.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.