Forward thinking: Be honest with me

Confrontation. It is something that most of us shy away from — especially if it involves co-workers, loved ones and close friends.

Sometimes it involves you being the one conveying bad news to another. That is bad enough in itself. What is worse is when you are on the hot seat, and you know the one confronting you is speaking the truth.

Recently, I went through a very excruciating time that involved one of my best friends. In this particular situation, I was the guilty party. And I openly confess to you that it was truly ugly and painful. I literally got sick to my stomach.

At one point, my friend said – just be honest with me, Loren. Tell me the truth. Tell it like it really is. Slowly I mustered the courage to be forthright. It was a slow, painful process. It seemed like it took forever – but oh, so freeing as well.

I did not realize it at the time, but my friend reminded me of a lesson that I had had obviously forgotten along the way – much to my embarrassment and shame.

As I have reflected on my recent situation, I believe the main reason that well-intentioned people, including myself, aren’t completely honest with others is that they don’t realize how they can be candid and caring at the same time.

That is what my friend showed me – my name for it is “tough love.”

Care and candor do not have to be mutually exclusive. Deep down, we all want someone in our lives who is willing to tell us the truth that would help us, even if it hurts at the time. It’s like a surgeon who operates on you – it may hurt, but it does not harm you. Its purpose is to heal. The doctor’s intention is to help.

Regardless of the relationship, our job is to value not only the person, but also their potential and to do what is necessary to help the person become all they can be; to fulfill their potential. That means being honest, but doing it in a way that builds people up, not that tears them down.

So, how do we balance caring and candor? First, we need to recognize that caring has to come first. People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care. By establishing a healthy relationship first, you qualify yourself to speak the truth into their lives – even when it hurts.

IMPORTANT QUESTIONS TO ASK ONESELF:

Second, we need to ask ourselves some important questions as we approach the situation. Asking these questions will serve you well:

• Have I invested enough to be candid?

• Do I truly value them as individuals?

• Am I sure this is their issue and not mine?

• Am I sure I’m not speaking up because I feel threatened?

• Do I consider the relationship more important than the issue?

• Does this conversation clearly serve their interest and not mine?

• Am I willing to invest time and energy to help them change?

• Am I willing to show them how to do something, not just say what is wrong?

• Am I willing and able to set clear, specific expectations?

GUIDELINES FOR CARING CANDOR:

When you’ve decided to confront an issue and speak candidly to the other person, here are at least four guidelines to caring candor:

• Do it quickly. Never allow an issue to fester

• Do it calmly. If you are angry, you will not be caring enough.

• Do it privately. It’s never helpful to humiliate another person.

• Do it thoughtfully. Work to avoid embarrassment or intimidation.

By balancing care and candor, you can do what you need to get done, and at the same time help the person/people to grow towards their greater potential.

Out of appreciation for my friend, I want to say “thank you” for the fine balance found between caring and candor. I am a better person today even though it was a painful process to endure – yes it hurt, but it helped and the healing process is under way.

And to those who read this column, I ask you this simple question:

Do you care enough to be candid? I can only hope so.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.