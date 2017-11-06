Forward thinking: Ideas matter–especially from leaders

The time is here.

The 2017 General Election is upon us. Your ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

While it is debatable which of the local candidates offers stronger ideas for the future, one thing is becoming more certain: people expect elected leaders to put forth powerful ideas before entrusting them with the authority to lead.

Why so, you might ask?

Ideas are vehicles that transport us from what is to what could be; true leaders are drivers who seek out the best ideas and pilot them into the future. However, before an idea is implemented, it must be discovered, and the responsibility for hunting down the best ideas falls squarely on the shoulders of leaders. Only when we shape, stretch, and apply ideas to our communities do they benefit us.

Let’s examine three simple avenues by which elected leaders can take hold of transformative ideas. Remember poor performance is easily blamed on a lack of fresh ideas.

1) SPEND TIME IN REFLECTIVE THOUGHT

While experiencing the emotions of a tense council meeting after a fast-paced

day at the office, it can be difficult to think clearly. It is not uncommon for leaders in the business world to withdraw to reconsider events after they transpire. By doing so, they discover ideas and insights that would otherwise go undetected. In addition, reflective thinking enables a council person to rise above the details of the day and connect ideas to the big picture.

Reflective thinking is a near impossibility in today’s world without making a

concerted effort. The search for a better idea requires council members to sequester himself or herself from time to time to think without distraction. Council members must carve out the space for reflective thought by occasionally placing themselves off limits.

2) TAP INTO YOUR SOCIAL NETWORK

Reflective thinking has merit, but not all ideas are generated in isolation. Important as quiet reflection may be, council members can benefit equally from touching base with department heads, council colleagues and community leaders. The best thinkers I know have a penchant for asking penetrating questions. In doing so, they draw wisdom out of repositories of experience around them.

Thoughtful leaders invest their social capital to come up with innovative ideas.

They exchange ideas with other council members in neighboring cities or seek input from the city’s suppliers or local academics to bring their knowledge to bear on a particular project or problem. Whatever the case, thoughtful leaders initiate conversation with those in their networks to unearth new ideas.

3) UNCOVER THE LOST ART OF LEADERSHIP: READING

Precious few elected officials invest time to read books and extract ideas from them – to the detriment of the city they lead. Authors spend countless days fine-tuning their ideas into paragraphs and chapters before publishing them as a book. Yet, in a matter of a few hours a council member can access and absorb those ideas. In turn, the council member can apply new found ideas in their strategy, systems, and city dynamics to positively alter the community’s future.

If you doubt the power of a written idea, consider this intellectual progression.

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s philosophical writings on self-reliance informed and inspired a young man named Henry David Thoreau. Thoreau’s application of self-reliance to social injustice prompted him to pen an essay entitled “Resistance to Civil Government.”

Halfway around the world, Ghandi read Thoreau’s essay, and it motivated him to organize India’s peaceful protest of Britain’s imperial rule. Decades later,

Martin Luther King, Jr. would draw encouragement and strength from the writings of Ghandi as he coordinated non-violent resistance to the oppressive systems of racism in America.

By putting his ideas on paper, Ralph Waldo Emerson initiated a chain reaction that sparked social revolutions on two separate continents.

Again, I repeat — ideas matter!

Unfortunately, they do not fall into our laps. They must be extracted from our relationships and environments through intentionally of thought, interaction and habit.

I close with a final thought from one of my mentors from years ago. He said,

“products have limited shelf life, competitive advantages can be copied, and the technology of today will be obsolete tomorrow. Ideas, on the other hand, will always be in demand, and leader will always be the name given to the person who finds and applies them.”

Until next time… and be sure to vote!

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.