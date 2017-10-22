Forward thinking: Influence in motion

Did you ever stop and reflect on your ability to positively influence those around you?

My guess is that most of us have not. Nevertheless, I have recently been challenged to make the most of my influence while in motion – like when I am on the go throughout the day doing whatever I am doing.

The first question that naturally arises is how one goes about measuring his or her influence. Would it be by the position you hold at work? The academic degrees you earned at some college or university?

Or would it be the neighborhood where you live? Or the car that you drive or the stores where you shop? Better yet, the number of followers you have on Twitter or the number of likes you get on Facebook or hits on your blog?

While there is some validity in the above ways of measuring influence, chances are that you’re missing something if you measure influence only in those ways. Why so? There are dozens of people, perhaps even hundreds, that you influence without ever knowing it. For example…

They help bag your groceries at the market. They pick up your trash or mow your lawn. They might deliver your mail, or drive next to you on the road. They pass you in the halls at your child’s school, or ride the elevator with you on the way up to the office.

These possibly unnoticed individuals are impacted by you in ways you may never know.

One of my favorite quotes on influence was penned by J.R. Miller. He talks about “meetings of only a moment which have left impressions for life, for eternity.” I love that line.

In short, every one of us continually exerts influence–to heal, to bless, to leave marks of beauty, or to wound, to hurt, to poison, or to stain other lives.

Have you ever taken the time to think about your life in that way? You impact people on a daily basis by how you choose to live. Bottom line…

Your life is influence in motion.

I understand that anyone can have a bad day. It happens to all of us. However, how many bad days might you cut out of a year if you recognized that you have the ability to make a difference to everyone you meet?

Your capacity to transform someone’s life every day is rooted in your choice to make a positive impact, even in the most fleeting of moments. When you make it your mission to value people and add value to them, you are planting the seeds for a harvest of positive change. And the Lord knows we need lots and lots of positive change in today’s world.

So… how do you get started?

I would recommend you begin with your family. Get up early enough to make the coffee, feed the dog, empty the trash and prepare lunch for the kids. In other words, set the tone for them to influence others in a positive way. You will be amazed at just how different the stories around the dinner table will be.

Then imagine what would happen if you expanded that positive influence from there. Imagine if your practiced courtesy driving to and from work – especially during rush hour. Lighten up on using the horn in bumper to bumper traffic or tailgating when exceeding the speed limit.

Imagine being grateful to servers in restaurants serving you meals. Imagine if you held doors open for others – especially the elderly or disabled. Imagine sharing credit with team members who successfully completed projects on time and under budget. Imagine a pleasant smile and warm handshake with a homeless or unemployed man or woman.

If you start doing the little things while in motion, your level of influence will soon be off the charts!

We can change the corner of our world for the better, if we choose to – and I choose to believe we will – because we really do need each other.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.