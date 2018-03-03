Forward thinking: Keeping score differently

They call it March Madness or the Big Dance…

In case you are not overly familiar, it is the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) annual basketball tournament for men from the Division 1 level college teams.

It is a single elimination tournament played each spring in the month of March. It currently features 68 teams. The tournament winner is declared the National Champion.

College basketball enthusiast start obsessing over their brackets during the next three weeks of so-called buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories and “jaw-dropping athleticism.”

UCLA has by far the most titles. It has won 11 NCAA men’s basketball championships. Ten of those titles came over a 12 year stretch from 1964 to 1975. Kentucky has won eight titles followed by Indiana, North Carolina and Duke with five each.

John Wooden coached the UCLA Bruins during their time of dominance. The list of honors garnered by Coach Wooden during his coaching career is unrivaled.

• Over the course of twelve years, his Bruins won ten NCAA Championships, including seven in a row from 1967-1973.

• He led his teams to four undefeated seasons.

• His teams set a record by winning 88 games in a row, 38 in a row in the NCAA Tournament.

It is little wonder that ESPN named him The Greatest Coach of the 20th Century.

WINNING: MORE THAN THE SCORE

After glancing at Coach Wooden’s record, one might be misled into thinking that he was a coach preoccupied with winning. Not so. Competition was never about comparing his team to his rivals. Despite all the victories, trophies and championships, Coach Wooden never spoke to his team about winning. He kept score differently than any other coach.

Rather than measuring success in terms of wins and losses, he focused relentlessly on potential and improvement. Coach Wooden would grow livid if his players loafed when the team was ahead by 20 points, and could be thrilled with his team’s performance – even when they lost by 20 points.

PRACTICE: NOT PERFECTION, BUT PREPARATION

For many sport fans and even coaches, the value or importance of practice does not matter. It’s only performance on game day that counts.

To Coach Wooden, such an attitude would have been reprehensible. His style was best noted for his keen attention to detail and the rigors of his practice regimen. In his words, “If you prepare properly, you may be outscored but you will never lose. You always win when you make the full effort to do the best of which you are capable.”

In other words, for Wooden, winning happened when the stands were empty and the spectators absent. He loved the day-to-day discipline of practice. By convincing his team to give their best effort at practice, he coached them to perform at a higher level than opponents. As a result, he enjoyed unprecedented success when games were played and championships were on the line.

Coach Wooden challenged his teams to give top effort every day, and to prepare to the excess. For he knew that if you did not tolerate sloppiness when the team prepares, then they will perform better in pressure situations.

MORE THAN TALENT

John Wooden gained an advantage over other coaches because he had a superior method of selecting players. While most college recruiters scoured high school gyms solely in search of talent and athleticism, Coach Wooden began his search from a different vantage point.

When selecting players, Coach Wooden’s primary consideration was the student’s transcript. For him, a student’s discipline in the classroom spoke volumes about the young man’s priorities. He wanted players who recognized their primary responsibility was to earn a college degree rather than excel on the court.

When evaluating potential recruits, John Wooden’s second criterion was the student’s family life. Did the student respect his parents or guardians? Did the student treat his brothers and sisters kindly? By looking into a potential player’s family life, Coach Wooden measured the player’s ability to build healthy relationships. He knew relational skills were essential for establishing teamwork and camaraderie.

John Wooden’s third consideration when selecting talent was the composite evaluation of six coaches. He was leery of basing his analysis on a single performance. By diligently consulting the opinion of six coaches, Coach Wooden measured consistency. He wanted to avoid selecting players who gave a top effort one night only to withhold it on another evening.

Coach Wooden’s final criteria for selecting players was quickness and talent.

He wasn’t naïve. He knew speed and natural ability were not coachable and irreplaceable. Even so, he refused to select a player until he felt comfortable

with the young man’s priorities, relationships, and track record of consistent performance.

In summary and review, Coach Wooden would have us to remember that winning is more than the score at game’s end; you practice not to be perfect but to be prepared; and finally you look for more than talent when selecting peak performers.

LOOKING FORWARD

Using the Wooden model, I would challenge you and your associates to give top effort every day and prepare to the point of excess. Don’t tolerate sloppiness when you and your team are preparing or just practicing. All will perform better when under pressure situations.

Don’t look blindly at talent. If you are a leader, you will likely wind up with malcontents who place personal gain above team spirit or talent-rich sluggards who rarely give their best effort. When selecting or hiring, consider an interviewee’s life priorities, relationship history and career accomplishments. Don’t discount talent, but never elevate it as the sole quality in a prospective teammate.

And finally, when you try the above and it works, don’t thank me, thank John Wooden – even if you don’t play or even like college basketball – and this comes from one who likes basketball, however, would never make it in today’s basketball world of giants at 5-foot-7.

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.