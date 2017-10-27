Forward thinking: Leadership needed

It happens every election…

We elect people to public office who have never served before. In some cases, these new officials bring unseasoned appointees to run agencies or serve as staff aides.

New people bring the eternal hope of new ideas and new direction. “By the people, for the people” is a cherished prescription for government to reinvent itself at all levels.

Furthermore, even a cursory observation reveals that our elected officials come from all walks of life to lead our cities, counties, states as well as our nation. Most members of city councils and mayors in Washington State have other occupations and callings.

This is not intended as a criticism of our government leaders. It is simply an acknowledgement that we entrust our governments to novices and what is one of our strengths is also a weakness. In other words, some of our new public officials lack or will lack the ability to do what they promised.

In turn, this too often leaves the public, frustrated and cynical, with fewer and fewer citizens willing to serve in any elected office. Even recruiting volunteers for various boards and commissions is becoming increasingly difficult.

It is hard to imagine newly-appointed private sector CEOs and their top aides getting their jobs with similar levels of inexperience. Investors would run from the company in droves. Yes, we all have a vote in the market place to reject goods and services that do not meet our needs at a price we are willing to pay.

Similarly, we can vote officials out of office when they do not meet our expectations. However, the costs in public trust and confidence are high. At best it is only a short term solution.

Over a period of years, I have personally struggled with how “we” might resolved this conundrum.

In my sixteen years as an elected official on the Lynnwood City Council, there was one comment in particular that I found most disturbing. Invariably, it was uttered by a newly elected member. The comment: “Loren, I didn’t have a clue of what I was getting into when I ran for council.” I never got over the shock and amazement of this statement.

Their comment generally triggered a vigorous discussion in which I gently tried to point out the implications of what they had just said to me. First, I would point out that they were acknowledging that they had no agenda or specific game plan they wanted to implement during their term in office.

Second, they were about to spend four years reacting to the normal day-to-day business of the city. They are willing to maintain the status quo, and when they leave office, no one can remember what specifically they accomplished.

And I finished my comments by pointing out that nowhere can elected leadership have a greater impact than in local government where so few people can have a real effect on citizens’ lives. On a seven-member City Council, all that is needed are four votes to change the course of history for a community. Scary–but true.

After a brief pause, I would add a post script to my earlier comments. I would ask my colleagues what they believed their legacy on the council would be–what would they be remembered for doing. Sadly, few had given it any thought.

I personally cannot imagine running for any public office without having a passion for bringing some positive change to some specific challenges facing our community. Leaving the community better than I found it.

The questions that anyone given the responsibility and privilege of leadership need to ask themselves are:

• Did I make a difference?

• Because I was there, did something good happen that would not have happened without me?

If the answer is yes, and you can identify results, then you can call yourself a leader. Congratulations!

However, leadership comes with a price. Often there is little or no appreciation for what a leader accomplishes. After World War II, Winston Churchill was not re-elected to public office. Often a personal sacrifice is required. Sometimes one’s professional reputation is at stake, even one’s job. Certainly, one’s family must bear part of the burden of leadership.

All we have to do is recall the names of Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi to better understand the relationship between leadership and sacrifice.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.