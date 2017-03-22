Forward thinking: What matters most?

“America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” –Alexis de Tocqueville

When was the last time you heard someone use the word virtue? Have you ever used the word? Do you even know what it means?

Certainly in my life time the word virtue has lost its place in American parlance or so it seems. Dare I suggest it has become disfavored as a word because virtue is no longer considered something to be desired or important in life. Instead, it has become like a virus, something to be avoided.

Virtue is not a plague. Virtue is moral goodness. It is purity in heart, motivation, intention. It is morally sound behavior. Virtuous behavior is that which seeks the best for those around us. It is not self-serving but other serving.

Virtue is the outward display of inward character.

As I began to delve into the topic of virtue and its role in today’s society, I found myself reflecting on the life of Benjamin Franklin. You might remember that it is his picture on the $100 bill. Think with me for a few minutes about who he was, but even more importantly, what was his legacy.

Benjamin Franklin was an author, a painter, an inventor, a father, a politician and the first American Ambassador to France. He invented bifocals, swim flippers, lightning rods and the Franklin stove. He founded a public library, hospital, insurance company and a fire department. He helped write the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. He wrote an autobiography in the middle of his life and completed his memoirs shortly before his death in his 80s.

Franklin was truly a Renaissance man. He was one of the greatest citizens and thinkers the world has ever seen. However, Franklin was not always a great or successful man.

At the age of 17, he ran away from home in Boston estranged from his family because of an argument he had with his brother. Franklin failed twice in business. He was the father and single parent of an illegitimate son whose mother abandoned the child to Franklin unable and unwilling to live with Franklin and the child.

As a young adult, Franklin was by almost any measure and especially his own a dismal failure. His life was confused, difficult, and not at all satisfying to him or to anyone else. He decided to change.

Ben Franklin sat down and made a list. The list consisted of twelve characteristics, values and virtues to which he aspired. He called his list “Virtues.” Franklin’s list of virtues looked like this:

Temperance

Silence

Order

Resolution

Frugality

Industry

Sincerity

Justice

Moderation

Cleanliness

Tranquility

Chasity

When he completed his list of virtues to which he aspired, Franklin wrote a brief sentence describing each of the virtues and what it meant to him. He did not want any confusion about what each of these words meant.

Franklin then took his list to a respected friend who happened to be a Quaker. He explained to his Quaker friend that he, Franklin, was disappointed in the progress in his life, and he wanted to turn it around. From now on Franklin intended to live his life according to his list of virtues. Each day he would read the list and each week he would focus on a different virtue. He would repeat the process over and over again until he had become one with his virtues.

The Quaker friend asked him one question. “Ben are you serious? Because you sure aren’t these things now.” Franklin explained that he was indeed serious and he was far from this virtues now. Nevertheless, he aspired to become one with the twelve virtues he had listed and described.

His Quaker friend went on to say, “Ben, if you are serious you need to add a thirteenth virtue. Humility. Because you don’t have any.”

Franklin thought about the advice of his friend and added a thirteenth virtue – Humility. He then went to define humility for his own understanding, and true to his less than humble self: Humility = Emulate Christ and Socrates in all things.

He would just emulate Christ and Socrates in all things.

Not very humble, but true to his word and his intention, Franklin set about to reorder his life and each week he would focus on a different aspect of his list repeating the process over and over again. The rest is history. He went on to become one of the most productive, successful and self-actualized people in all of history. He knew what mattered most to him.

But did you know that was not the end of the story? In his memoirs, shortly before his death, he was reflecting on the story of the virtues. He noted that he had come to feel a oneness with each of his 12 virtues. However, when he thought of the 13th virtue, he realized that he was not humble.

Had Franklin failed at his 13th virtue? And if so, why? Was humility the most difficult on his list, or was there another reason?

The answer is obvious and simple. He had succeeded at each of his twelve virtues. He had failed at a virtue that was not his own – a virtue that had been given to him by someone else. Franklin failed at a virtue that he did not value. He failed at doing something someone else valued and suggested to him.

What can you and I learn from Franklin’s example? Perhaps the single most important lesson in life would be we must learn what matters most to us. Then model what you would teach, because you teach first by modeling.

But remember the failure of Ben’s Quaker friend, it is not possible to give someone a value they will not own.

French Nobel prize winner Alexis Carrel spent many years in America and stated: “Virtue roots us firmly in reality. A virtuous individual is like an engine in good working order. It is due to a lack of virtue that the weaknesses and disorders of modern society are due.”

In closing, if America’s future depends on your example of virtue and morality, what is America’s future?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.