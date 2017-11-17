Forward thinking: Maximizing today

Are you maximizing today?

In a few short weeks, I will turn 75… the mid-point of another decade. As I rapidly approach the cusp of a new year, one of the areas where I’m working on being more intentional is in my daily reflection.

The older I get, the greater level of accountability I feel to steward my time wisely. No matter your age, we all have a finite number of “todays” that we get to experience.

Several years ago, I ran across a poem by Dale Witherington. It was entitled “The Life Builder’s Creed.” It reminds me of the importance of each day. In part, it says:

Today is the most important day of my life.

Yesterday with its successes and victories, struggles and failures

Is gone forever.

The past is past…Done…Finished.

I cannot relive it. I cannot go back and change it.

But I will learn from it and improve my Today.

Today…This moment…NOW.

It is God’s gift to me and it is all that I have.

Tomorrow with all its joys and sorrows, triumphs and troubles isn’t here yet.

Indeed, tomorrow may never come.

Today is all that I have; I will do my best in it.

I will demonstrate the best of me in it – my character, giftedness, and abilities To my family and friends, clients and associates.

I will identify those things that are most important to do today

And those things I will do until they are done.

And when this day is done, I will look back with satisfaction at that

Which I have accomplished.

Then, and only then, will I plan my tomorrow,

Looking to improve upon Today, with God’s help.

Then I shall go to sleep in peace . . .content.

As I have reflected on this poem from time to time, these are the questions I ask myself:

What have I learned today?

Did I accomplish what was most important today?

Did I give my best today?

At the beginning of each year, I have found it helpful to update my life plan and personal vision for the important aspects of my life. Currently, I am focusing my attention on ten areas.

The important aspects of my life include spirituality, family, ministry, relationships, career, personal growth, recreation, finance and health.

Selected examples include the following:

Ministry – Use my spiritual gifts and abilities to impact others and be a catalyst in other’s spiritual and personal growth.

Relationships – Build healthy relationships with others for the purpose of sharpening and encouraging each other.

Personal Growth – Seek to grow daily as a person and be committed to life-long learning through reading.

Finance – Be a good steward and invest and give wisely and generously.

I might also add that as I go through each week, I keep a small notebook to jot down the several blessings that come my way each day. I review those notes at the beginning of each new week. I find it a great way to jump start a new week.

I’ve shared all the above to simply say I learned over the decades that the only way that I’ll be able to fulfill the above vision for my life is to be incredibly focused on maximizing each day.

So, I ask you, again. Are you maximizing today? Remember yesterday is gone forever, tomorrow may not get here. Today is all you have for sure!

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.