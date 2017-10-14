Forward thinking: Overcoming our fears

Fear is universal.

It crosses all boundaries of gender, race, culture, religion and generation. We all feel and experience fear. So, why do some people appear to be fearless, doing battle with enemies that others cower before?

Years ago, I was pondering that very issue in the presence of one of my mentors. And my mentor replied, “Because they recognize that the greatest enemy they face is fear itself.” He then went on to add that the first battle every hero faces is against fear and its weapons of destruction.

So, how should we deal with fear?

Avoiding it never really makes it go away; we either become paralyzed or defeated. Frantically searching for a quick fix usually results in an unfocused and wasted effort. As I have struggled with this issue in my own life, I have concluded that the only way to deal with fear is to face it and overcome it. However, that is easier said than done.

Dale Carnegie explained it this way: “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit at home and think about it. Go out and get busy.”

Over the years, as fear has raised its ugly head in my life, I began to note various actions that I could take to face and overcome fear. I share them in the hope that you may find them helpful as well.

DISCOVER THE FOUNDATION OF FEAR

The fact is that most fear is not based on fact. Most of what we fear is based on feeling. According to an old saying, “Fear and worry are interest paid in advance on something you may never own.” Aristotle explained it this way, “Fear is pain arising from anticipation of evil.” In short, I have found that when you acknowledge that the majority of fear is unfounded, you can begin to release yourself from its power.

ADMIT YOUR FEARS

One of the biggest misconceptions is that courage equals a lack of fear. In actuality, the opposite is true. Mark Twain explained it this way, “Courage is resistance to fear, matery of fear — not absence of fear.” In other words, by admitting our fear, we can challenge its accuracy.

ACCEPT THE FRAILTY AND BREVITY OF LIFE

Sometimes our greatest fears are founded on reality. For example, we are all going to die sometime. There is no denying that. Life will often be hard and painful. Those things are mostly out of our control. By accepting their reality, we can then focus on the things we can actually control.

I love what Gertrude Stein wrote about fear: “Considering how dangerous everything is, nothing is really frightening.”

ACCEPT FEAR AS THE PRICE OF PROGRESS

Long ago, I discovered that if my dreams were to come true, I was going to experience fear – few if any exceptions. To do anything of value, we have to take risks, and with risk comes fear. If we accept it as the price of progress, then we can take appropriate risks that yield great reward.

DEVELOP A BURNING DESIRE THAT OVERCOMES FEAR

I have observed that sometimes the best way to fight fear is to focus on our reason for confronting it. Stated differently, is our goal bigger than our fear.

For example, the firefighter runs into a burning building not because he’s fearless, but because he has a calling that is more important than the fear. The person afraid of flying decides to confront it not because the fear has vanished, but because a meeting with a new grandchild awaits at the end of the flight.

FOCUS ON WHAT YOU CAN CONTROL

We cannot control the length of our lives. We can’t control many of the circumstances that we face. Accepting those two facts allows us to focus on what we can control. The legendary basketball coach John Wooden said, “Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”

As an elected official for many years, I often had to deal with wrong attitudes and actions of the people that I interfaced with on a regular basis. So, a long time ago, I decided that I can control my attitude, but not the actions of others. I can control my calendar, but not the circumstances of others. And it’s not what happens to me, but what happens in me!

FOCUS ON TODAY

Fear has a way of making us look at all of our problems at once: those from yesterday, today and tomorrow. To truly be courageous, you have to focus only on today. Why? It is the only thing you have control over.

A wise man once said about an ocean liner: If an ocean liner could think and feel, it would never leave its dock; it would be afraid of the thousands of huge waves it encountered. It would fear all its dangers at once, even though it had to meet them only one wave at a time.

By focusing only on what’s in front of us, we can manage tremendous risk because we know we’ll only have to deal with one wave at a time.

PUT SOME WINS UNDER YOUR BELT

Just as fear tends to breed more fear, courage leads to more courage. Eleanor

Roosevelt, wife of former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, hit the nail on the head – so to speak. She said, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

In summary, the more we face our fears, the more capable we begin to feel, and the more fears we are willing to face.

DO IT NOW

In closing, I would say to you that anything really worth doing in your life and mine will always have some fear attached to it. So, get use to it and start dealing with it now. At the risk of being overly simplistic, often all it takes to conquer a fear is to change our focus and try one or several of the above suggestions.

Harry S. Truman, former president, said it this way:

The worst danger we face is the danger of being paralyzed by doubts and fears. This danger is brought on by those who abandon faith and sneer at hope. It is brought on by those who spread cynicism and distrust and try to blind us to our great chance to do good for all.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.