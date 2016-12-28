Forward thinking: Resolutions versus intentions

The year 2017 is approaching at breakneck speed…

Once again, I have been reminded by a dear, dear friend that it is time to

be working on next year’s “intentions” – note I did not use the phrase “New Year Resolutions.”

Several years ago, I recall asking her why she used the word “intentions” rather than “resolutions.” In short, she was of the opinion that “resolutions” implied a degree of resolve/determination that if broken resulted in feelings of guilt, failure and discouragement. She didn’t need that in her life.

On the other hand, “intentions” allowed more wiggle room if you did not achieve a hopeful goal or outcome. The success rate of reaching her goals was considerably higher with that mindset.

I have not yet seen fit to remind her of the adage that “the road to hell is littered with good intentions.” I’m sure you can appreciate my reticent.

Nevertheless, I have been mulling over my “2017 intentions” thanks to her several promptings. The outcome has not been what I expected.

In short, I have been thinking a lot about the difference between resume virtues and eulogy virtues. The resume virtues are those skills you bring to the job market and contribute to external success.

The eulogy virtues are deeper. They get talked about at your funeral; the ones that exists at the core of your being – whether you are kind, honest, brave, loyal; what kind of relationships you formed. In my heart of hearts, I believe that eulogy virtues are more important than resume virtues.

However, I’m confident that I have spent more of my life thinking about resume virtues than eulogy virtues. I’m not particularly proud of that fact. Nevertheless, it is a true statement. Our educational system is certainly built more around resume virtues. Public conversation is, too – as the myriad of self-help magazine tips and the endless list of non-fiction publications will attest.

Most of us have clearer strategies for how to achieve career success than we do to achieve a profound moral character. And yes, I’m including myself in the “most” category.

However, my intentions in 2017 are to focus on developing my eulogy virtues. Allow me to share what some of those virtues might look like:

• Smile often

• Be quick to express appreciation

• Do random deeds of kindness

• Treat all people with respect

• Be an encourager of others

• Make new friendships regardless of age or gender

• Spend more time with my kids and grandkids

• Be quick to listen and slow to speak

• Do community volunteer work

• Be supportive and helpful to the LOML (love of my life)

• Share my financial resources with those in need

• Mentor others as opportunity provides

• Use my time wisely every day

And the list could go on and on.

It may not be evident, but the daily “intention” is to stay prepared to meet my Maker on a moment’s notice. And when that happens hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

As an aside, it would probably be an excellent idea to begin the day by praying the so-called “Serenity Prayer” — “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change; the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Would you like to join me in 2017 in working on our eulogy virtues?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.