Forward thinking: Seventy-plus and compounding

Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.

(Psalm 90:12/NLT)

I’m about to experience another birthday…

When I initially celebrated my seventieth birthday a few years ago, I found myself thinking about aging – growing older. It seems the older you get, the more life comes into focus.

Aging allows us to separate the important from the unimportant, to appreciate more and reach for less, to allow the younger to step up to plate and learn their lessons the good ole fashion way… hard work.

I look at my life and realize that I’m slowing down. I don’t have the energy that I once had, and I simply can’t do as much as I once could. However, I also find that I am entering a “compounding stage” in my life. I am profiting from the investments I made when I was younger. I am reaping the benefits of decisions that I made earlier in life and continue to manage to this day. Very gratifying.

What exactly is Compounding in My Life?

The first is relationships. Over the years, I have tried to see or find the best in people who crossed the pathway of my life. Without a doubt, we can always find flaws and defects in every person if we are intent on doing so. However, our relationships have a richer more satisfying quality when we focus or search for beauty and strength in the people around us.

I’ve tried to relate on a heart–to-heart level with those around me. It wasn’t always easy, and I was not always successful. I did discover, however, that the dreams and passions within the human are power keys that can unlock a wealth of potential in some of the most surprising relationships.

One of my mentors in years past shared with me that to understand the mind of a person, look at what he/she has already accomplished; but to understand the heart of a person, look at what he/she yet aspires to do. I worked hard at building bridges with those around me.

I’ve stayed connected with others and linked my friends and associates with helpful contacts from my network. I tried never to allow conflicts to sabotage

my friendships, and was successful more often than not. I learned that opening myself to others yielded a satisfaction that’s missed when we surround ourselves with defenses.

I consistently tried to give more than I received. Keeping score is not a good game for friendships. I had to learn not to be too proud to accept when another person acts generously toward you.

I’ve tried to live for others. One is a little number, and when we live only for ourselves, we lead small and shallow lives. Selfishness is a destructive disease with unpleasant symptoms.

Second, time is compounding in my life. At the risk of sounding crude, at seventy plus, life begins to resemble a roll of toilet paper – the closer you get to the end, the faster it goes.

At age 62, I experienced heart trouble and had several stint implants. This helped me understand the precious value of time. I can remember lying in the hospital and thinking I had so much to do, so much I wanted to give, but I didn’t know how much time I had remaining. Today matters more than you will ever know. Each second is a gift and every day is a treasured opportunity.

Third, perspective is compounding in my life. As I have grown older, time speeds up and life slows down. I truly enjoy the game of football – yes I am a Seahawks season ticket holder. In football, the decisions of the quarterback largely determine the effectiveness of the offense. When a quarterback transitions from college to the pros, he commonly goes through a rough stretch as he adjusts to the faster pace of play. However, after a few years of experience the game “slows down” for him because he is able to speed up his decision making.

I’ve learned that aging is similar. Even though everything around me appears to pick up speed, I can process experiences and prioritize what’s important more easily than ever before.

Fourth, giving is compounding in my life. Years ago, the infamous George Burns said it well: “When you stop giving and offering something to the rest of the world, it’s time to turn out the lights.”

The worth of our lives comes by what we give. What we keep, we squander. I’ve learned to look for ways to impart value, be generous with encouragement and hand out hope to those I lead or influence.

And most importantly, legacy is compounding in my life. Regardless of your current age, 50s, 60s or 70s. Every year that passes you are laying another brick on the wall of your legacy.

I truly believe people will summarize my life in one sentence – I want to pick it now! I don’t want my friends and family to guess my life’s purpose at my funeral. I want to live every day the legacy I want to leave.

Bottom line – life is short, history is long. It is up to you and me to spend our time on pursuits that will outlive us. How are you doing?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.