Forward thinking: Starting over… again and again

His name was Dr. J. George Taylerson…

He was one of several mentors that crossed the pathway of my life while I was in graduate school. From the first time I met him, I was immediately impressed with his wisdom and insights on life and living.

Over time we developed a habit of meeting at a local donut shop for a little “C and C” – coffee and conversation. It became a custom for me to ask him to share some parting words of wisdom. This particular meeting was no different.

He paused, took breath and then said to me, “Be prepared to start over. Again and again.”

A lot of living and life has transpired since I had that conversation with Dr. Taylerson. In fact, he has made his final transition from this world, and I now have white hair – what little I still have. Furthermore, I now know from real-life experience a person rarely coasts through life without having to “start over… AGAIN AND AGAIN” after a major setback. Those situations come in all shapes and sizes.

Factory workers in the mid-west have had no choice but to start over as their manufacturing jobs have been outsourced. Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Irma in Florida have forced thousands of victims to start over after their homes, businesses, schools and churches were destroyed.

Many have had to start over professionally after losing positions of far reaching influence and had to journey through an extended season of joblessness before regaining their footing.

Then there are those situations where families have been ripped apart due to an ugly divorce or the passing of a loved one after years and years of marriage or the untimely death of a child.

Intuitively, we all know it is never easy to get back up after being knocked down. So, I pressed Dr. Taylerson for keys to successfully starting again. He gladly shared with me some dos and don’ts that have served me well over the years. I now gladly share them with you.

LET GO OF HUMILITATION

The difficulty of starting over pales in comparison to the humiliation of hitting rock bottom. My mentor warned against two unhealthy responses to the hurt that accompanies a serious set back… self-pity and a desire for revenge.

Self-pity focuses pain inwardly. By succumbing to self-pity, people heap blame upon themselves in both real and imagined ways. They interpret negative circumstances as evidence of their worthlessness. At worst, such behavior may cause the person to spiral into depression. At the very least, it takes a toll on their self-esteem and undercuts their confidence.

The desire for revenge focuses pain externally. When finger-pointing or assigning blame, you’re more likely to amplify your hurt than to heal it.

Don’t play the victim. As long as you cede responsibility for your setback to someone else, then you have surrendered your joy or wellness to their control.

HOLD TIGHTLY TO HOPE

Don’t let yourself become accustomed to darkness. As surely as the sun will set tonight, it will rise again tomorrow. Life has a rhythm. Sometimes failure presses down on us, but just as often, we triumph against the odds. As you start over, concentrate on your talent and replay successes in your mind. Surround yourself with encouragement and the support of family, loved ones and best friends.

As my mentor wrapped up his comments, he exhorted me to learn from the ordeal of STARTING OVER. He encouraged me to find purpose in failure and mine it for invaluable insights. He challenged me on the importance of viewing adversity as a test of my strength rather than proof of my weakness.

And I shall never forget his parting comment… “Remember, Loren, people with hope are elastic rather than fragile. When they fall, they don’t break; they rebound!” In other words, our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. How are you doing on this score?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.