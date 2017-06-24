Forward thinking: Why talent is not enough

Name recognition has become an overnight phenomenon.

One day, you have never heard of person. The next, he or she is a household

word – thanks to the magic of modern-day media. This is particularly true in the world of sports. For example, how many of the following names do you recognize?

• Tonya Harding

• John Daly

• Marion Jones

• Lance Armstrong

• Marcus Dupree

• LeBron James

With the exception of LeBron James, each of them is a clear illustration that talent is never enough to succeed in life. There is no substitute for talent, but there is no guarantee of success with it. To turn talent into influence, a person must prepare for it with hard work, surround it with the right relationships, strengthen it by taking responsibility, and protect it with character.

Preparation positions your talent.

Author Emile Zola was on target when he said, “The artist is nothing without the gift, but the gift is nothing without work.” In other words, preparation positions you so when opportunity comes, your talent can shine. The Late Show host Johnny Carson once remarked, “Talent alone won’t make you a success, neither will being in the right place at the right time, unless you are ready. The most important question is: “Are you ready?”

Relationships influence your talent.

People knew LeBron James had a special talent when he was a teenager. His high school basketball games were televised on ESPN. He was considered a future hall-of-fame ballplayer before he even turned pro. And all the evidence since then clearly confirms the projections. It is only a matter of time.

Marcus Dupree was like LeBron James, only on the football field. A running back from a small town in Mississippi. Dupree had it all as an athlete: size, speed, power and grace. Virtually all of the top colleges’ programs invested heavily in his recruitment. One even went so far as to send an assistant coach to live in Dupree’s home town for six weeks in an effort to win his commitment.

Yet despite flashes of brilliance, Dupree never made it big. A movie about his life proclaims him as “The Best That Never Was.” Perhaps the main reason Dupree never capitalized on his remarkable talent was his relationships. Everyone close to Dupree – his extended family, friends and coaches – all wanted to profit from his success.

Instead of adding value to Marcus, they sought to extract it from him. Without an encouraging support system, Dupree faltered the first time he encountered adversity and never fully recovered. Sad but true.

Responsibility strengthens your talent.

A few years ago, ESPN produced a documentary entitled “Broke.” It examined why so many professional athletes, despite signing multi-million dollar contracts, find themselves penniless when their playing days are over.

According to the film, “By the time they had been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress; within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 percent of former NBA players are broke.”

Regrettably, these young athletes never learned to manage their money or secure the expertise to help them. This, combined with their reckless spending, prevented them from enjoying the financial stability their talent should have secured for them. They enjoyed the momentary pleasures accompanying their ability without taking responsibility for their future welling being.

Character protects your talent.

Figure skater Tonya Harding, golfer John Daly, sprinter Marion Jones and cyclist Lance Armstrong… each of these athletes had dazzling ability, but lacked the character to sustain it.

Overcome by jealousy, Harding hired a man to attack her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, thereby sacrificing her shot at Olympic stardom.

Daly won the PGA Championship as a rookie and the British Open a few years later. Unfortunately, his off-course drinking problems kept him from winning as much as his talent merited.

Both Jones and Armstrong gave in to the temptation to supplement their natural talents with performance enhancing drugs. While the decision brought them victories in the short-run, each eventually got caught and suffered a fall from grace.

Points to ponder:

I can imagine that most of you reading this column would agree that the examples used from the world of sports were strong examples of talent going to waste. What about the talent squandered by the vast majority of common folks? That’s the question that haunts me ongoing.

I think talent squandered in the vast majority of cases is the tendency of everyday people like you and me to settle into the complacent and “safe” position. It is at this point that the pursuit of excellence becomes a thing of the past and love of adventure goes out the window.

Perhaps it’s a disease of aging, God forbid, getting prepared for retirement, etc.

I have to wonder though how many people who “played it safe” could have achieved greatness.

My personal prayer is that God will help me to never lose my hunger for excellence, my drive to achieve, my heart to do good and create beauty.

May I never take the easy path instead of the right one nor choose not to take risks because I prefer the “safe” zone to the “faith” zone.

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.