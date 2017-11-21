Forward thinking: A tradition of Thanksgiving

Our Nation has inherited a long, rich tradition of thanking God for His blessings – more so than most of us realize.

In 1541 Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado and his men conducted a service of thanksgiving for the abundant food and water they found along the Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle.

In 1564 French Huguenot colonists settled in the area of Jacksonville, Florida, and “sang a psalm of Thanksgiving unto God.”

In 1607, when the Jamestown colonists arrived in Virginia, they immediately erected a wooden cross and gave thanks for their safe passage across the ocean.

In 1619, English colonists at Berkeley in Virginia decreed that the day of their arrival, December 4, “shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”

In the autumn of 1621, the Pilgrims of Plymouth, Massachusetts, held a feast to celebrate the harvest and to thank the Lord for his goodness – the feast we now remember as the “First Thanksgiving.”

In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress designated December18 of that year a day “for solemn Thanksgiving and praise” for the Patriot army’s victory at Saratoga – the first national day of Thanksgiving.

In 1789 President George Washington proclaimed Nov. 26 to be a day of Thanksgiving for God’s blessings and for the new United States Constitution.

However, it wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that the country got a regular national Thanksgiving Day. Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November “a day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father.” Succeeding presidents followed Lincoln’s example. In 1941, Congress passed a law officially declaring the fourth Thursday in November as America’s Thanksgiving Day.

For most of us, the rich tradition of thanksgiving in our nation is tied to the first Thanksgiving the Pilgrims celebrated in Plymouth in 1621 after the autumn harvest.

William Bradford, long time governor of the colony, reported that after a “sad and lamentable” first few months that resulted in much sickness and death, the first harvest left them with “all things in good plenty…” He talked about having corn, cod, bass, and other fish, as well as waterfowl, venison and a great store of wild turkeys.

Edward Winslow, one of the Pilgrims, left us the only other eyewitness account of the harvest feast in a letter he wrote on Dec. 11, 1621. Though sparse in description, it conveys a sense of joy and gratitude that marked the occasion.

Then was then and now is now…

The landscape in today’s world has changed radically. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, Standing room only at international airports and Black Friday take center stage at Thanksgiving.

And did I mention the President pardoning the turkey? In 1947 the first official National Thanksgiving Turkey was presented to Harry S. Truman who pardoned the bird. The reprieve has become an annual tradition.

Each year, the National Turkey Federation chooses a plump bird and takes it to Washington. Just before Thanksgiving, the President of the United States pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House. The grateful bird then retires to a petting zoo or a resort where it stays the remainder of its happy, natural life.

As I have personally stopped to reflect on our country’s evolving Thanksgiving traditions, it has become very evident that there have been a lot of changes as one might expect. However, I would like to offer a couple of my own for you to consider starting this Thanksgiving.

First, one of the best things about the holidays are the people in our lives. Our family members, personal friends and work place colleagues make holidays an exceptional time of the year. My guess is that at least a few names and faces immediately come to mind.

Second, I want to encourage you to be intentional about expressing gratitude to them this year. Undoubtedly many of you already do this, but some of you are just starting out with new families, new friends, or new circumstances.

Third, do more than be thankful, show how you are thankful! Even the smallest acts of kindness can result in far reaching impact on a person. Demonstrate your appreciation to at least one person in each of the above categories.

Fourth, I would encourage you to engage your family, friends and colleagues around the dinner/desert table in some meaningful and transparent conversation.

I offer a few questions for your consideration…

What is your favorite Thanksgiving or holiday memory?

If you could have dinner with anyone living/dead, who would it be?

What is the best gift you have every received?

What is the best book you have read and what made it special?

What is the one thing that you would love to do in this life time that no one knows about?

And finally, I would remind you that the Wisdom of the Ages reminds us that every good and perfect gift comes from above. Be Grateful for your many, many personal blessings – each and every one.

The ball is now in your court. What will you do?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.