Forward thinking: To vote, or not to vote

I have a question for you.

Did you vote in the recent local election? Did you take part in the 2017 elections to pick mayors, city council members and local school boards?

Nearly two-thirds of Washington’s registered voters sat out the Nov. 7 election. This set a new low mark for turnout. Only 37.1 percent of the state’s 4.3 million registered voters participated.

Sadly, the 2017 voter turnout beat the previous record set for a general-election low, set in 2015 when turnout reached about 38.5 percent.

Washington State has taken various measures to making voting easier for all of us. For example:

• Mailing ballots to every registered voter.

• Allowing weeks to return them.

• Expanding the use of drop boxes.

Nevertheless, about 2.6 million voters dumped their ballots in the trash or recycling bins. Perhaps some used the ballots for starter material in the fireplace.

It is common knowledge that voter interest typically shoots up in presidential election years and dips in midterm and even farther in odd-year elections.

If there are initiatives or referendums on the ballot, that may help trigger some additional interest.

I admit that my personal interest in local politics may be somewhat above that of the average citizen. However, a turnout of 37.1 percent is very disappointing. Frankly, I find it alarming and am deeply concerned for our democratic form of government.

Is there a better way?

My reading and research revealed that there are more than 100 democracies in the world. I browsed through many of them seeking tips and insights on how the Unite States might improve its elections next time around. I share a few of them for your consideration. After all, ours is a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Idea no. 1: ALLOW PEOPLE TO REGISTER TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY

Registering to vote in the United States can be quite confusing. Each state makes its own rules, which means there is no uniform deadline to register.

The rules aren’t even consistently worded. For example, Alaska requires your registration be received 30 days before the election and Georgia requires your application be postmarked by the fifth Monday before the vote.

Thirteen states, including the battle ground states of Iowa, Colorado and New Hampshire allow the same-day voter registration, but others are considering it.

Idea no. 2: AUTOMATICALLY REGISTER PEOPLE TO VOTE

Oregon became the first state to use automatic voter registration. Eligible citizens are automatically enrolled as voters when they request or renew their driver’s license. This has resulted in three times the number of new monthly registrants.

The above process makes the elections more accessible and convenient for voters, it costs less, increases accuracy and security of voter rolls and curbs the potential for fraud.

Idea no. 3: MAKE CAMPAIGN SEASON SHORTER

The presidential campaign of 2016 was extremely damaging to the whole political process. The 2016 election lasted nearly 600 days by the time the polls closed on Nov. 8. By comparison Canada’s campaign season lasted eleven weeks. In Japan, elections last just twelve days.

Countries around the globe have limited campaign seasons as short as six weeks. Countries that have opted for shorter campaigns have demonstrated what an organized system with a successful, informative, professional campaign can accomplish. Congress needs to reform the process.

Idea no. 4: ALLOW PEOPLE TO VOTE FOR “NONE OF THE ABOVE”

A variety of countries have a “None of the Above” options on their ballots, which allows voters to indicate their disapproval of all the candidates in a voting system without staying home and sitting the election out. In the U.S., only the State of Nevada has this option – known as “None of These Candidates.”

Idea no. 5: LET PEOPLE RANK THE CANDIDATES INSTEAD OF PICKING ONE

Many voters who don’t like the major parties nominees worry that voting for a third party candidate will mean “throwing away their vote.” However, Australia, India and Ireland avoid this problem by allowing voters to rank their choices. If their first choice doesn’t make the cut, their vote goes to their second pick, until one candidate reaches a majority.

When Maine citizens went to vote this past election, they were given the option to agree to adopt ranked – choice voting when electing their governor, state legislators and members of congress going forward. The measure was approved, but it is currently hung up on various legal haggling.

Idea no. 6: REQUIRE PEOPLE TO VOTE

More than 22 countries around the world have mandatory voting. A couple of examples include Uruguay which has a 96.1 percent turnout and Australia which has 94 percent turnout. In such cases, eligible voters are ordinarily subject to penalties including fines or community service if they do no vote in an election.

Idea no. 7: HOLD ELECTION DAY ON THE WEEKEND

Since the 19th Century, U.S. elections have been held on a Tuesday in November, a day originally chosen because it would allow farmers to travel on horseback to the polling place.

In countries such as Greece, Australia and Brazil, elections are held on the weekend. Some are of the opinion that a similar move would make it easier for Americans to get out to vote.

Back to my original question – did you vote in the most recent local election? Ok, what about the 2016 presidential election? If not, why? Is it a lack of convenience? Would anyone or combination of the above ideas I shared have made a difference? Or perhaps you have your own list of suggestions.

The Seattle Times recently printed a piece on voter turnout by a reader who had moved to Washington State 2.5 years ago from Minnesota. The reader was commenting on how pleased she was on the voting process in our state.

To sit at the kitchen table, consider the ballot, get information on all candidates, talk it over and then vote by mail or drop box is so much easier than standing in line sometimes outside at your polling place. Then the reader concluded that the Minnesota turn out in 2016 was 74 percent — and then she added, I don’t know why Washington’s voter participation was so low, but it surely can’t be blamed on the process.

Is the root cause deeper? Have you lost confidence in our democratic form of government? Have you determined that the drawbacks out weight the benefits? Has the work required as a citizen proven to be too much for the return on the investment? I pose the above ideas and questions because I have a growing concern for our nation’s future.

Edmund Burke, the 18th century statesman and political theorist summed it up this way: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Allow me the freedom to paraphrase: All that is necessary for bad government to prevail is for sensible, well-intentioned citizens to not engage in the process.

A major part of OUR governing process – is VOTING – when the opportunities arise. Your vote is your voice!

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is also a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.