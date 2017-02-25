Forward thinking: On wealth and working for it

Bill Gates. Warren Buffet. Jeff Bezos. Charles Koch. David Koch. Mark Zuckerberg. Larry Ellison.

They all have at least one significant thing in common. They are rich. You know, wealthy. They have a ton of money. You will find them on virtually any “Who’s Who” list. Their names are household words across America and around the world. They are the envy of millions–perhaps even you.

Yet if accounts of the ancient King Solomon are accurate, his riches would have dwarfed the wealth of today’s richest men. It is believed by some that Solomon’s wealth topped the modern day equivalent of one trillion dollars or one thousand billion! Honestly, I have no idea how much that is.

However, in the Old Testament, King Solomon ascended to the throne of Israel around 974 B.C. at the tender age of 12. According to the account, God appeared to Solomon and offered to grant him one desire. Solomon, concerned about his inexperience and ability to rule at such a young age, asked for wisdom so he could judiciously lead the people of Israel.

God was so impressed with Solomon’s selfless request that He decided to bless him not only with wisdom, but also with wealth. God promised to bestow upon Solomon greater riches and honor than any king before him or any king that would come after him.

And what was promised, was delivered.

Solomon’s wisdom, wealth and worldly success increased beyond imagination.

His gold reserves, land holdings, livestock and royal palace were immense. Rulers of nations throughout the world sought his sage advice.

The Wisdom of the Ages ascribes the authorship of the Book of Proverbs to Solomon. Surviving from generation to generation, his writings have influenced the world for thousands of years. I for one consider King Solomon one of my personal mentors — especially his writings on the importance of diligence in the life of every person. Hear me out.

The concept of diligence is not all that popular in today’s society. A common definition would speak of a careful and persistent effort; being conscientious in any undertaking; and the consequences of not being diligent.

Solomon says, “Diligent hands will rule, but laziness ends in slave labor” in Proverbs 12:24. Few people like or enjoy living a life out of control, and we despise being ordered around by others. Yet, if we’re lazy, our labor will be dictated by the demands of someone else.

This principle can be seen most clearly in the financial realm. Laziness with finances leads to debt. When we’re in debt, we don’t rule our money. Instead of enjoying our discretionary income, we are forced to use it to repay our debts.

Solomon says, “The sluggard craves and gets nothing, but the desires of the diligent are fully satisfied” in Proverbs 13:4. Sadly, for those who lack diligence, their lives are defined by desire rather than fulfillment. Absent the discipline to lead the life of their dreams, they are left with empty wishes.

Solomon says, “He who works his land will have abundant food, but the one who chases fantasies will have his fill of poverty,” in Proverbs 28:19. Flip through the TV channels and you will see people guaranteeing wealth without work. Solomon cautions that those who chase after get-rich-schemes demonstrate only ignorance. Individuals who work heartily reap the bounty of their effort.

In short, being truly diligent takes time and requires making a habit of applying diligence daily in the important areas of life. However, you don’t have to wait years to start employing diligence in your endeavors.

Why so? Glad you asked. Solomon gives us three steps we can use quickly.

Solomon says, “How long will you lie there, you sluggard? When will you get up from your sleep? A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest – and poverty will come on you like a bandit and scarcity like an armed man,” in Proverbs 6:9-11. In short, wake up to reality!

We think we have more time than we actually do to achieve our personal and professional goals. Thus we procrastinate doing what we know we should do.

Days of inaction add together into unproductive weeks. Weeks of idleness accumulate as meaningless months and wasted years which are the fruitless products of a life filled with regret and sorrow.

Life has more to offer than evenings mindlessly surfing the internet or reclining on the couch watching rivers of flowing pablum on TV. Give your dreams a shot and make each day your own masterpiece.

Solomon says, “Where there is no vision the people (a person) perish…” in Proverbs 29: 18. In short, define your vision.

When we have no vision, we lose our direction, our motivation, our joy, our energy, our creativity, and our commitment. The good news is that the opposite of the proverb is also true. Whenever you introduce a true vision into any area of your life, you spark action, fuel initiative and release energy.

Solomon says, “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed,” in Proverbs 15:22. In short, effectively partner with others. Wise leaders diligently develop a team of talented performers and a network of friends and partners. When you do so, you become rich in social capital.

Bottom line — I am personally convinced that Solomon’s true wealth lies in his wisdom. It was and is still worth far more than money, power or influence; it was and is still about living a life of purpose with diligence.

Have you availed yourself of such wisdom? Have you taken the steps to bring diligence into your personal and professional life?

Until next time…

–By Loren Simmonds

Loren Simmonds has been a resident of Lynnwood for 35 years. He served on the Lynnwood City Council for 16 years and is currently a member of the Lynnwood Civil Service Commission. Loren works as a consultant, writer, speaker and trainer. He is currently a member of the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation.